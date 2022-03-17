Raydium, a Solana-built automated market maker [AMM], has announced the upcoming launch of Zebec on AcceleRaytor, Raydium’s IDO launchpad. Zebec is a continuous settlement protocol that will transform token investment, cash flow, and payroll by enabling users to send distributions and payments each second.

The public raise will take place on Raydium on March 15th followed by the official start of trading on March 16th.

Raydium helps projects create instant liquidity for users to trade and swap newly listed tokens. Through the help of its yield farming product—Fusion—projects can emit emissions on Raydium to encourage users to provide additional liquidity.

AcceleRaytor Launchpad

Raydium’s IDO launchpad, AcceleRaytor, is a free service product for project developers. AcceleRaytor does not accept fees for services rendered, thus, setting it apart from other Solana-based launchpads.

Through AcceleRaytor, Raydium aims to spearhead the growth of the Solana ecosystem. AcceleRaytor serves as a launchpad for emerging projects seeking to not only raise capital but drive liquidity in a truly decentralized and interoperable manner. Furthermore, AcceleRaytor enables Raydium and other projects’ community members to participate in select token offerings.

The Zebec Protocol Upcoming Launch

Zebec, a settlement protocol, is the newest project to launch on AcceleRaytor. Zebec is poised to revolutionize cash flow, payroll, and token investments by enabling users to send and receive payments every second.

Zebec is set to launch the premier on-chain payment product with tax withholding as a built-in feature and the first Solana wallet debit card. In an unprecedented fashion, Zebec has raised over $21 million from top brands such as DST Global, Coinbase, Decentralized Global, Lightspeed, Solana, Republic Resolute, Alameda, GreenOaks, etc.

As an ecosystem, Zebec currently has over 250 projects building businesses and solutions on top of it. Since the recently concluded Zebec Hackathon, these projects building on Zebec have raised over $2 from Shima, Capital, Y-Combinator, Partner Fund, A16Z, etc.

About Raydium

Raydium is an automated market maker platform built on the Solana blockchain. It aims at offering users the opportunity to trade conveniently, swap, and provide liquidity to earn yields. Delivering an order book AMM, some of the best swap prices, and high liquidity launches, Raydium, through the AcceleRaytor launchpad, will help emerging projects raise capital and liquidity.

Company Name: Raydium

Company Contact Person: GammaRay

Contact Person Title: Head of Operations

Company Website: https://raydium.io/

Company Email: connect@raydium.io