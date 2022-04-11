TL;DR Breakdown

• The shipping company from Colombia will gradually launch crypto payments.

• Rappi Mexico joins BitPay to accept cryptos.

Recently, one of the leading delivery companies in Colombia, Rappi, announced its foray into the crypto market, where it intends to accept Bitcoin within its payment methods. According to reports, the delivery company in Latin America will arrive in Mexico with its crypto payments. The app would advance in technology to meet the high demand that the crypto industry has generated in recent months.

To achieve its mission, Rappi had to join forces with Bitpay – one of the best crypto payment platforms on the continent. According to reports, the company is launching a test project for its Mexican clients to see the impact generated by the new technology.

Rappi app will accept cryptos as payment

The multinational company dedicated to delivering food and other products accepts that cryptocurrency and the blockchain are a technology that should not be ignored. According to its general director, Mejia Sebastian, the firm must move forward with technology and recognize that cryptos have gained priority globally.

Rappi currently offers its services in 9 Latin countries, including Mexico, where the field test for crypto payments will be launched. In previous months, the company linked the Pay with Rappi project that allows the payment of services through the PayPal platform. This development allowed the App to surpass its closest rival, Mercado-Libre.

Rappi´s director explains plan

Mejia, Rappi´s director, indicates that with this field test, it has been decided to create a scheme that allows customers to use their wallets to send crypto funds. The head of the App clarifies that any wallet linked to BitPay will be able to send your money without charging high commission rates.

Customers in the App will have the possibility to obtain the crypto credits through the App to spend them eventually. This makes the delivery company stand out from its competitors in the Aztec territory, such as Mercado-libre and Uber throughout Latin America. It is not known exactly what type of cryptos the App will accept, but it is most likely that Bitcoin is on the list.

The crypto industry gains power as more companies join the trend of accepting tokens as payment. In Latin America, the trend in crypto transactions increased because they are fast, secure, and have low gas rates.

According to reports, crypto payments in commercial and digital stores have been normalized in the Aztec territory. Elektra, a Mexican conglomerate, said in previous months that people who use crypto payments in its system would get a 20 percent discount on the purchase of products. Following these advances in decentralized trading, Rappi is likely to succeed after its trial launch.