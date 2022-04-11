TL;DR Breakdown Being unable to see a rise, the global crypto market is shedding value, losing 4.41% in 24 hours.

Bitcoin has suffered the same fate, losing 3.36% over the last 24 hours.

The pace of losses for Ethereum increases as it shed 5.73% over the last day.

EOS and IOTA follow Bitcoin and other currencies in bearishness, shedding 7.28% and 7.45%, respectively.

The global crypto market has begun to enter a difficult phase as the losses for various coins, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, have increased to whole new levels. The changing situation hasn’t only affected the top coins of the market; rather, the impacts seem to be uniform as an overall trend of increasing bearishness is seen. The market has continued to recede in value because of the worsening situation of Shanghai Stocks which affected the influx of investments. Another reason for it is the instability in the global markets, which affects Bitcoin investments and, resultantly, the crypto market’s value in general.

Crypto exchange Coinbase has also been going through a difficult phase as it has faced several problems. The recent data shows that there has been about a 3% decrease in the firm’s shares. Its trading volume is getting softer, which means an erosion in the value. On the other hand, crypto has been facing another threat as FDIC asks banks about the details of their plans related to crypto. The regulatory laws have tightened, and it is also one of the reasons crypto growth has lowered.

Here is a brief overview of the current market situation using the performance of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and some others.

BTC unable to rise

Bitcoin 2022 conference continues to unfurl new drama as investors continue to express their views. The latest is from Peter Thiel, who waved a $100 bill and referred to Warren Buffet as a ‘sociopathic grandpa.’ Various big names have attended the conference, and each has been promoting the joint narrative of Bitcoin’s price hike, which is most likely to happen.

The recent 24 hours proved difficult for Bitcoin as it shed 3.36%. The pace of Bitcoin losses has increased as the market seems to have thinner chances of recovery. The seven-day data shows that Bitcoin has depreciated 10.29%, and its impacts are evident on the global market because of Bitcoin market dominance.

The current price for Bitcoin has also lowered from the previous threshold levels as it is in the $41,228.36 range. If we compare the market cap value, it is estimated to be $783,699,130,045. The 24-hour trading volume of Bitcoin is about $28,013,560,780.

ETH sees steep depreciation

Ethereum has also been unable to turn its situation as the losses continued without any change. The volatility for Ethereum remains high as it has shown no indications of improvement in the short run.

The recent data for Ethereum shows that it has shed 5.73% in the last 24 hours. The amount of losses for Ethereum is quite exceptional as it is almost double that of Bitcoin. In comparison, the bulk of Ethereum is much smaller compared to the market giant. The weekly losses for Ethereum remained at 11.63%.

If we take a peek at the market cap value for Ethereum, it is also seeing a considerable decrease. The estimated value of it is $368,421,810,082. In comparison, the 24-hour trading volume of Ethereum is about $17,483,007,624.

EOS is facing hard times

For the recent few days, EOS graph shows a downwards trajectory as its value has continued to lower. The decrease in value has affected new investments and the old ones. The decrease in new influx has brought its daily performance to a loss of 7.28%. In comparison, the loss for the last seven days amounts to 21.43%.

The current price for EOS is in the $2.22 range. If we compare the market cap value, it is estimated to be $2,195,068,741. If we look at the 24-hour trading volume of EOS, it is about $432,693,154. The circulating supply for this coin remained at 086,609,125 EOS.

IOTA sees no improvement

IOTA has also been lingering in losses as the market didn’t bring favorable results over the last 24 hours. The losses for it are about 7.06%. If we compare the losses for the last seven days, they are about 22.31%. The pace of losses has grown over time, affecting investor trust.

The price value for IOTA is in the $0.6735 range. The market cap value for this coin is about $1,875,799,815. While the 24-hour trading volume of this coin remained at $35,947,202. The same amount in the native currency of Iota is about 53,265,991 MIOTA.

Final Thoughts

The market hasn’t been able to see an increase in value as the losses continue. The data for the last 24 hours shows that the global market cap has reduced to $1.89T due to continuing losses. The said value might not improve in the upcoming few days as the indicators continue to show a red flag. If the market regains a bullish pattern, it will take time to reach the previous value.