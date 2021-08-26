TL;DR Breakdown

• The video game with a fantasy world is available on Android and iOS from today.

• Rainmaker will target a young audience but is open to all kinds of crypto investors.

By 2020, India ranked as the second-largest cryptocurrency-using country in the world for its massive Bitcoin adoptions. Due to the crypto popularity, Rainmaker was born, which promises to be the first cryptocurrency-based gaming website in the country.

India’s crypto video game platform was launched today, August 26, 2021, to increase cryptocurrency adoption. This platform promises to provide the best crypto trading experience to its participants without taking risks.

Rainmaker and crypto market functions

Rainmaker is a crypto project based on learning about decentralized investments for all people interested in cryptos in a dynamic way. The platform guarantees that the players will have a sub-real experience when ratifying decentralized transactions and learning about crypto wallets management. This website also gives the player an experience similar to the stock market by copying real operations.

Starting today, Rainmaker will be available in the App Store and on Android. The platform will be linked to real crypto websites and will reference and make use of the data of the live events in the world.

All users on the Indian platform will interact with cryptocurrencies in a fantasy video game. People can use up to 20 formats of free paid tournaments available on the web. The server is very flexible, so the user can completely control the game when pausing the profit and loss storage.

Harsh Himmatsingka, Rainmaker CEO and developer, believes that the video game will increase cryptocurrency adoption in India. While India outscored North America, China, and Europe in levels of crypto trading, Himmatsingka believes adoption could rise even more. The game will belong to crypto enthusiasts and people curious about cryptocurrency trading.

Rainmaker developer trusts the project

Himmatsingka, the Rainmaker developer, thinks that it is fair to use the education plans to increase crypto adoption in the country. The programmer adds that cryptocurrencies in India are more relevant in a young audience that undoubtedly loves video games. Even the game will be open to a mature audience offering engaging trading and investing experience.

According to Himmatsingka’s opinions, the Indian video game has everything required to be a trend in its makeup and reach other territories. Rainmaker may compete with other crypto games like Axie Infinity and Plants vs. Undead, where players base their investments on NFT.