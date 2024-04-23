Pre-Registration is Now Open for Galactix.io: The Future of Crypto Gaming

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, April 23rd, 2024, Chainwire

Galactix.io is thrilled to announce the pre-registration launch of its revolutionary online platform, blending the thrill of casino classics and narrative-driven exploration with the cutting-edge world of cryptocurrency. Fully licensed and certified by gaming regulatory authorities, Galactix is set to redefine the online casino experience in Q2, 2024.

Elevate The User Gaming Experience

Galactix distinguishes itself from traditional online casinos by prioritizing captivating game narratives. Players can look forward to an immersive journey through cosmic adventures, where conquering galaxies and exploring new worlds leads to substantial rewards. With more than 3,000 classic and innovative casino games, Galactix promises top-notch graphics and seamless gameplay for all levels of gamers.

Features and Benefits:

Narrative-Driven Exploration : Users can unlock treasures and customize their adventure, showcasing their triumphs across the Galactix universe.

: Users can unlock treasures and customize their adventure, showcasing their triumphs across the Galactix universe. Generous Rewards System : Offering up to 70% back to players through cash incentives, specialized tokens, and exclusive VIP perks.

: Offering up to 70% back to players through cash incentives, specialized tokens, and exclusive VIP perks. Native Token: Galactix is proud to announce the launch of its native token, GLX, featuring unique tokenomics and a deflationary strategy. GLX is set to trade on public markets in the near future.

Galactix is proud to announce the launch of its native token, GLX, featuring unique tokenomics and a deflationary strategy. GLX is set to trade on public markets in the near future. Dividends & Passive Income : GLX holders can potentially participate in dividends and potentially earn passive income, marking a pioneering approach in the gaming industry.

: GLX holders can potentially participate in dividends and potentially earn passive income, marking a pioneering approach in the gaming industry. Unparalleled VIP Program: A multi-level VIP Program rewards the most dedicated players with unmatched benefits.

About Galactix

With over 30,000 sign-ups already, the Galactix community is rapidly growing. Users can pre-register to receive a free sign-up bonus and the chance to participate in a $25K referral competition. Galactix invites users to be part of the future of online gaming.

For more information and to join the pre-registration, users can visit Galactix.io.

Follow Glactix socials to keep up to date with latest news, updates, announcements!

Telegram l X l Instagram l YouTube

Chief Marketing Officer

Fay Louise Hayden

Galactix

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.