Polygon team has announced the resumption of the network consensus through a tweet to its users after experiencing an outage due to an upgrade. Polygon developers announced Thursday on the project’s forum that there would probably be downtime starting at 5:50 PM UTC due to maintenance on one of the network’s three layers, which was expected to last until about 6:00 or 7:00 PM UTC.

The upgrade upshorts on Polygon PoS

The Polygon had team released an update at around 1:30 AM UTC, noting that the problem was still being addressed and that a hotfix had been distributed to assist the network continue to create blocks. The network went offline at 5:50 PM UTC, and by 6:40 PM, there was still no sign of the network coming back up, which got many users worried.

However, the Polygon development team announced on Twitter that the network consensus has been resumed with a temporary hotfix. In the tweet, Polygon apologized for the extended outage and promised to do better in the future. The team went ahead to assure its users that their funds were safe and are working on developing a long-term solution and will continue to update the official forum and other channels.

Polygon PoS has resumed operation as the team has deployed a temporary hotfix to address the issue.



All user funds are safe.



We're working on a long-term solution and will continue to update the official forum and other channels.https://t.co/IaQZ6j9AWX https://t.co/dNjHDXSzKL — Polygon Developers 💜 (@0xPolygonDevs) March 11, 2022

How Polygon Network works

The Polygon network is made up of three layers, each with its own function. The Ethereum layer runs smart contracts, while the Bor layer generates blocks. The Heimdall third layer is where the difficulty lies. Heimdall is a group of PoS nodes that work together to maintain the network’s consensus. Without the Heimdall issue, it cannot reach a network consensus.

The Polygon network has been designed this way in order to make it more secure. If any one of the three layers fails, the other two can continue to function. This makes the network much more resilient than if it only had two layers.

Users of the MATIC network were not pleased with the latest outage. Some accused the development team of incompetence, while others called for a refund of their staked coins. They appeared to be aware of the outage, but murmurs began to spread in the community as the network downtime lasted longer. The lengthy duration of the outage has generated a lot of discussion among users. Some other users however went messy about the outage stating that the downtime has affected their schedule.

So uhhhhh…..Polygons been down for 6 hours and counting…. — King (@0xgodking) March 11, 2022

Cryptocurrency traders and users have come to expect occasional outages in the space. They are an unfortunate but unavoidable part of the industry. Polygon network’s latest outage, while long and inconvenient, has not caused any significant damage. The network is back online and functioning as normal. In relation to this outage, the last major issue that Polygon managed to fix was a $24 billion loss of wealth, which was resolved with no problem by the end of 2021.