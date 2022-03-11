Multi-chain launchpad UpLift DAO now integrates with Polygon to foster the growth of game-changing projects building within the Polygon ecosystem. UpLift community members will be granted early access to participate in crowd-funding events for Polygon-built projects.

The cross-chain launchpad built on Binance Smart Chain aims to onboard high-quality projects from different EVM-compatible networks and give community members exposure to the full spectrum of projects across different market sectors, such as GameFi, DEXs, NFT marketplaces, and many others that are building the fundamental web3 infrastructure.

Adding Polygon to the mix, UpLift DAO will extend its reach into disruptive, emerging, and market-ready projects. UpLift has already managed to grow a community with a presence in over eighty countries. In addition, LIFT, the native token of UpLift, has over 2000 token holders and 7000 unique stakers. UpLift’s multi-tier system and lottery-based access gives equal opportunity to all types of investors for IDO allocations.

Many crypto innovators favor the low-fee environment powered by the Polygon blockchain. It is reported that Polygon saves millions of dollars on a daily in gas fees. In December 2021, Polygon set a new record for supporting more dapps than any other blockchain, helping over 7000 projects to scale their performance.

With NFTs and GameFi gaining prominence, Polygon observed consistent growth in trading activity and active players. Despite the current market condition, the gaming networks still had close to 2.5 million active users connected to the gaming dapps. UpLift DAO will explore the GameFi opportunities in the Polygon ecosystem to capitalize on the hottest sector in crypto.

Along with capital formation, UpLift also provides extensive community support, smart contract auditing by Zokyo Studio, and market-making services. This means that Polygon-built projects have the guidance and financial support from UpLift’s top-tier VCs throughout the product market cycle.

About UpLift

Having raised 840,000 BUSD in its first three IDOs, UpLift is a project accelerator facilitating entry into the most profitable stages of project growth. UpLift DAO’s open governance empowers the community to have a say in the decision-making process. Generated profits are returned to the community in the form of staking rewards, airdrops, and through a buyback mechanism. Backed by top-tier VCs, the UpLift platform launches cross-chain IDOs, facilitating pre-launch buildup of projects via exposure to early-stage venture capital funds and an extensive influencer network.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 7000+ applications hosted, 1B+ total transactions processed, ~100M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

If you’re an Ethereum Developer, you’re already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here.

