South Korean police busts crypto-operated drug deal

To crack the crypto-operated drugs dealing gang, South Korean police have arrested 49 people. According to reports, the gang had smuggled and sold crypto-paying customers with almost $1.5 million worth of narcotics.

The officials mentioned that they were currently working to repatriate the head of this particular gang, who seems to be among the natives of the Philippines.

Smuggling techniques uncovered

The authorities revealed that the syndicate was involved in the importation of crystal methamphetamine synthetic marijuana from the Philippines. Officers claim that the gang was involved in the arrangement of selling drugs to the Philippine market as well.

The spokesman said that the gang planned the events, and their middlemen, where the drug smugglers, used the women’s menstruation sanitary products to secretly sneak in drug packages.

The importers then succeeded in dodging the detection of drugs at airports by concealing them in their garments, which allowed them to wear sanitary products underneath their underpants.

The representative also revealed that the gang engaged the users of the drugs in eleven different telegram channels, allowing clients’ payment only in crypto. Similar to the past, the gang has again agreed to deliver the narcotics by dropping them in the streets, which were in the living area of their buyers in South Korea.

The officers reported that the, usually, drug dealers used to insert the drugs in “electric terminal boxes and water fixtures” that are found in the local streets of residential areas. Afterward, drug dealers gave away the pictures and GPS location data to assist drug buyers in pinpointing the drugs.

Governments on crypto-related crimes

Authorities claimed that the gang’s operations started in August last year and said some of those in custody in both South Korea and the Philippines were found to have been charged with drug use.

Busan city authorities also arrested four people whom they suspected to be smugglers, as well as 12 suspected drug dealers. Philippine officers, on the other hand, nipped a smuggling-drug dealing syndicate in the bud and rounded up five suspected smugglers and 27 suspected dealers.

A police officer also confirmed that the officers took off 4.8kg of drugs inclusive of 1.2kg of methamphetamine in the raid, not forgetting the $41,000 worth of fla.

Policemen declared they had followed the group for several weeks by “reading operative messages” and overviewing over 1,500 CCTV units. Members of the Busan force also worked with Interpol on the case, together with the Philippine law enforcement agencies and the National Intelligence Service of South Korea.

The Busan Police Department tackles the problem of drug abuse as hard as it can by committing to “intensifying the drug crime-fighting.” Last February, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a “total war” on cryptomarket drug trafficking.