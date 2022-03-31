Los Angeles, USA, 31st March, 2022, Chainwire

Pokmi, home to the biggest and largest decentralized uncensored collection on the internet, will be rolling out its multi-chain token POKEN ($PKN) on one of the top cryptocurrency exchanges – MEXC on March 31st 2022 at 14:00 UTC.

Founded by two seasoned scale-up entrepreneurs, Marco Gargniga and Nils Lataillade as well as award-winning producer, Fred Coppula, Pokmi has been at the forefront of the entertainment industry revolution. The NFT platform’s ambition is to transform the adult content world towards a more ethical, transparent and fair, model not only for its users but also for content creators. Disrupting this industry has been possible by leveraging the power of Blockchain technology and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

Until recently, $PKN has been available on Pancakeswap & Uniswap while garnering popularity – The MEXC listing will enable access to the multi-chain token by a wider audience across the world.

As stated by the co-founders, “To own $PKN is to have the power to create the future of uncensored content.” POKEN is powering all transactions on the Pokmi platform, as it facilitates buying, selling, leasing, and renting NFTs.

$PKN – a cross-network payment method that provides financial, technical, and legal solutions for the content creators. POKEN’s MEXC listing is a step towards shaping the decentralized adult industry. This listing showcases the French company’s willpower to expand a rock-solid presence globally and revolutionize the adult industry worldwide, all thanks to MEXC being available in 200+ countries.

Initially backed by prominent angel investors, the company raised over $10.7M USD through an ICO in 2021, which led to the development of the Pokmi platform while attracting more than 80,000 users. With adult content production booming exponentially, Pokmi is predicted to emerge as a major player in the industry in the years to come.

One of the unique edge of Pokmi is that it gives back power to creators and value to content. With the deployment of exciting features like POK&PLAY, innovative ways of consuming and distributing content are born. Users looking forward to getting their hands on the token can sign up on MEXC by clicking HERE. Doing this will allow them to get discounts on trading fees.

About Poken

POKEN (PKN), the cryptocurrency powering the Pokmi ecosystem. PKN is a multi-chain token, whose utility is powering transactions on the Pokmi marketplace with the possibility to buy, sell, lease and rent NFTs.

About Pokmi

Pokmi is the number 1 uncensored creativity NFT marketplace, giving back value to content and power to creators. To provide more ethics and transparency to an otherwise opaque sector, Pokmi focuses on creating value across the three main verticals of the crypto industry: NFTs, DeFi and metaverse. The company undertook an ICO last year and raised USD 10.7M that allowed developing the Pokmi platform, attracting more than 80,000 users and USD 2.5 M of NFT bids.

Marco Garniga

ThePokenCompany

marketing@thepokencompany.com