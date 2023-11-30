Philippine SEC takes action against Binance

TLDR Philippines bans Binance due to lack of registration.

The Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has initiated measures to restrict access to Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. This action follows recent developments where Binance‘s former CEO, Changpeng Zhao, pleaded guilty to violating U.S. anti-money laundering laws.

The SEC contends that Binance, the operator of the exchange, lacks the necessary registration and authorization to offer securities in the Philippines. As a result, Filipino users have been given a three-month grace period to withdraw their investments from the platform.

Unauthorized operation prompts Philippine SEC action

In an official statement, the Philippine SEC highlighted its concerns regarding Binance’s status in the country. According to the regulatory body, Binance does not hold the proper registration as a corporation within the Philippines. Furthermore, it lacks the required license and authority to engage in the sale or offering of any form of securities.

The SEC’s advisory clarifies that the removal of access to Binance within the Philippines will take effect within three months of its issuance. This timeframe allows Filipino users to make informed decisions about their investments and take necessary actions to withdraw their assets from the cryptocurrency exchange.

Request for Ad ban on Binance

In addition to restricting access to Binance, the Philippine SEC has reached out to tech giants Alphabet’s Google and Meta (formerly Facebook) with a request to ban online advertisements from Binance within the Philippines. This request underscores the regulatory authority’s determination to curb any potential unlawful activities associated with the cryptocurrency exchange.

The SEC’s advisory also serves as a warning to individuals and entities involved in promoting Binance or convincing others to invest in the platform. It states that those engaged in such activities may face criminal liability, adding another layer of caution for participants in the cryptocurrency market.

Binance’s recent leadership turmoil

The Philippine SEC’s actions come on the heels of a significant leadership change within Binance. Changpeng Zhao, commonly known as “CZ,” resigned as CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange after pleading guilty to charges related to failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program. CZ’s departure marked a significant development in the ongoing legal challenges faced by Binance.

Binance, founded in 2017, quickly rose to prominence as the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. Its user-friendly platform and extensive range of cryptocurrencies attracted millions of users worldwide. However, the exchange has been no stranger to regulatory scrutiny in various jurisdictions.

The Philippine SEC’s decision to block access to Binance for its residents sends a strong message to cryptocurrency exchanges operating in the country. It emphasizes the importance of compliance with local regulatory requirements and underscores the consequences for those found in violation.

This action also raises questions about the global cryptocurrency landscape. With regulatory authorities across the world adopting different approaches to cryptocurrency oversight, market participants, including exchanges and investors, face an increasingly complex and evolving regulatory environment. The case of Binance serves as a prominent example of the challenges and consequences associated with non-compliance.