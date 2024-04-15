Loading...

Crypto analyst Peter Schiff warns of Bitcoin ETF vulnerability in case of Bitcoin sell-off

2 mins read
Peter Schiff

Contents
1. Peter Schiff highlights Bitcoin ETF low trading volume concern over geopolitical tensions
2. Analysis of Bitcoin’s vulnerabilities
3. The importance of timely action
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Bitcoin ETFs vulnerable in overnight market crashes.
  • Peter Schiff underscores limitations of Bitcoin liquidity.
  • Geopolitical events trigger Bitcoin selloff, highlighting risks.

The crypto exchange had a downturn following Iran missile and drone attack on Israel.The free fall was noticed especially in the market of  Bitcoin. It sparked a debate over the challenges of digital currencies investments, among others liquidity when the US investors cannot trade Bitcoin at this time.

Peter Schiff highlights Bitcoin ETF low trading volume concern over geopolitical tensions

A matter that arose last week during a question by an American stockbroker Peter Schiff brought to the fore a fundamental problem concerning Bitcoin through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). 

Schiff focused on the agony of investors who have no option to react to the market news over night moves of the market deterioration and high risk because of thin volume observed exclusively within the US market hours.

the price of Bitcoin tumbled more than 5% when the news of the geopolitical tension came out, but then it came back to life showing signs of recovery. Being the cryptocurrency economic climate highly volatile, Bitcoin gained the upper hand, and byweekend, its cost had gone above $64,000. 

At the moment, there is reaction that is not so strong on the rise. Bitcoin is trading  slightly at $66,447 and as a result it has increased in the last day by 3.29%. Cryptocurrency had showed a positive growth with 0.7% gain in seven day period. On the last month it has declined by over 4%.

Source: coin market cap

Analysis of Bitcoin’s vulnerabilities

Schiff’s statement depicted the susceptibility of the dealings regarding Bitcoin investments, especially with an aim of ETF, to the time crunch during market volatility. The inability to liquidate assets outside US trading hours exposes investors to overnight crashes without the means to take protective measures. 

The inability to liquidate assets outside US trading hours exposes investors to overnight crashes without the means to take protective measures Schiff’s commentary applies to the dilemma of US investors when they could not use traditional methods to protect their wealth during the absence of the market, which caused panic sell-off. 

The decisions to wait until open of US markets shows a very bad position for investors as they have no cure to immediate losses from position and also have no leverage to maximize profits if there is any.

The importance of timely action

in the cryptocurrency market which sometimes savagely moves. Prices of oil are always vulnerable to high fluctuations on sudden changes of geopolitical events and other external factors. Meanwhile, investors must be able to utilize their techniques of managing the risk to protect their investments.

Geopolitical tussles have just triggered the latest wave of crypto market selloffs whereby ETF investors are facing additional challenges in contrast to those who direct hold Bitcoin in their cryptocurrency wallets. 

On the other side, lack of liquidity in the global markets on the US timeframe overnight results in shock in the morning, and, predictably, negative impact on investors’ portfolios. 

With the increasing fluctuations experienced in Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptos, investors are expected to be constantly prepared and alert so as to timely adapt to sudden market movements.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Emman Omwanda

Emmanuel Omwanda is a blockchain reporter who dives deep into industry news, on-chain analysis, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and more. His expertise lies in cryptocurrency markets, spanning both fundamental and technical analysis.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Hong Kong
#ETFs
3 mins read

Hong Kong’ investment scene turns out to be Bitcoin ETF-oriented due to initiatives.

HashKey
#News
2 mins read

ARKB Bitcoin ETF faces record outflow amid market volatility

SEC
#News
2 mins read

SEC opens comment period for Ether spot ETF proposals

ETF
#News
2 mins read

Bitcoin ETFs experience significant outflows

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan