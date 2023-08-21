Why PayPal’s stablecoin is about to become a big deal

Description When PayPal recently unveiled its newest crypto brainchild, PayPal USD, the financial world took a collective breath. While memories of Facebook’s ill-fated Libra still hang heavy in the air, there’s something distinctly different this time. This isn’t just another stablecoin announcement. This is a seismic shift, and here’s why. PayPal’s Leg-up Over Past Failures Facebook’s … Read more

When PayPal recently unveiled its newest crypto brainchild, PayPal USD, the financial world took a collective breath.

While memories of Facebook’s ill-fated Libra still hang heavy in the air, there’s something distinctly different this time. This isn’t just another stablecoin announcement. This is a seismic shift, and here’s why.

PayPal’s Leg-up Over Past Failures

Facebook’s Libra stumbled largely because the world wasn’t ready for it. Policymakers blinked in surprise, unsure how to regulate this audacious attempt at creating a global currency. The concern wasn’t entirely unfounded.

Facebook, with its vast global reach and its myriad of controversies ranging from privacy breaches to election meddling, was seen as a wildcard. Could we really trust such an entity with our money?

Enter PayPal, a company that’s been in the financial game long enough to have built a decent rapport in Washington. Unlike Facebook’s, shall we say, turbulent relationship with the powers that be, PayPal has played the long game.

Their lobbying efforts on cryptocurrencies have spanned years, and their consistent presence in Washington has garnered them a level of respect Facebook just couldn’t command.

It’s this very credibility that provides PayPal with the leverage to navigate the treacherous waters of crypto regulation.

The Evolution of Stablecoin Perception

The world in 2023 is far different from 2019. Today, stablecoins aren’t the mysterious, threatening specters they were perceived as a few years ago. Credit where it’s due; the crypto industry has made a concerted effort to educate, lobby, and communicate the potential of stablecoins.

We’ve seen Congress, the Federal Reserve, and even the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission evolve in their understanding of this digital financial tool.

There’s also something to be said about PayPal’s approach. While Facebook looked overseas, basing Libra in Switzerland, PayPal has firmly rooted its stablecoin initiative on American soil.

It’s less about revolutionizing global finance and more about enhancing the current system. It’s as if they’ve studied the playbook, learned from Libra’s mistakes, and tailored their strategy accordingly.

A Calculated Risk with Grand Aspirations

Make no mistake; PayPal’s move is not without its risks. Critiques have emerged. Some raise eyebrows at the idea of launching a stablecoin without a solid federal oversight mechanism.

But the overall tone this time around is decidedly more tempered. The reactions range from muted to cautiously optimistic, with the emphasis on ‘cautiously.’

Now, whether PayPal’s foray into the world of stablecoin is driven by a genuine desire to innovate in payment systems or a calculated business move is up for debate.

Either way, it’s evident they’ve done their homework. They’ve partnered with trusted entities and ensured oversight by established financial departments.

The landscape has indeed transformed since the days of Libra’s announcement. Authorities are less jittery. The initial panic has given way to cautious acceptance and the urge to regulate rather than stifle.

Perhaps this is why, against all odds, PayPal’s stablecoin stands a chance to not just survive but thrive. Bottomline is while the ghosts of stablecoin past still linger, the environment is ripe for PayPal.

The company’s standing, combined with a more informed and open regulatory landscape, could very well make PayPal USD not just a game-changer for the company, but for the financial world at large.

As always, only time will tell. But if I were a betting person, I’d say: keep a close eye on this one. It’s bound to make waves.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.