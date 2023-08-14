PayPal launches a cryptocurrencies hub feature

Description In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies, a titan emerges with yet another bold move. PayPal, known for its disruptive and innovative strategies, reveals its latest card in the game – the “Cryptocurrencies Hub.” Now, if you’ve been keeping an eye on the digital wallet giant’s movements, you’d know that their dive into the crypto world … Read more

In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies, a titan emerges with yet another bold move. PayPal, known for its disruptive and innovative strategies, reveals its latest card in the game – the “Cryptocurrencies Hub.”

Now, if you’ve been keeping an eye on the digital wallet giant’s movements, you’d know that their dive into the crypto world isn’t new. However, this latest play is bound to stir up some waters in the industry.

Cryptocurrencies Hub: A Leap or a Stumble for PayPal?

In a time when every other tech firm seems to be throwing their hat into the crypto ring, PayPal’s Cryptocurrencies Hub offers its users an integrated experience. From Bitcoin to the recently launched stablecoin PayPal USD (PYUSD), users can now do more than just glance at their crypto balance.

This isn’t just another feature to appease the modern digital consumer; it’s a comprehensive service that facilitates buying, selling, receiving, and sending of cryptocurrencies.

And for those eyeing the PYUSD, the hub allows seamless conversion between this dollar-backed stablecoin and other crypto assets. One might wonder, though, why not let users hold the actual digital assets?

Instead, balances in the Cryptocurrencies Hub merely represent users’ ownership amounts. It seems like a protective move, possibly to ensure that the volatile nature of the crypto market doesn’t lead to an implosion.

Also, if you’re a Hawaii resident, you might as well stop reading now. PayPal has decided to sideline you from the crypto action for reasons best known to them.

An In-depth Look at the Features

Delving deeper into the intricacies of the hub, PayPal ensures that users’ login credentials remain consistent for both their personal PayPal account and the Cryptocurrencies Hub. The simplicity of this approach is commendable. But don’t think for a second that they’ve gotten lax on security.

To access the hub for the first time, PayPal requires a thorough identity verification – everything from your name and date of birth to potentially requesting a picture of your face. Some might call it invasive, but in the wild west of crypto, perhaps such measures are a necessary evil.

Closing the Cryptocurrencies Hub isn’t a convoluted process. It’s tethered to your Balance Account, meaning if you shut down the latter, you effectively close the former. But here’s where things get a tad bit complicated.

The tax implications. If you’re thinking of selling your crypto assets or transferring them for goods or services, brace yourself for some potentially hefty tax consequences. Always a catch, isn’t there?

Let’s talk features. What can one expect from this hub? Well, apart from the obvious buying and holding of crypto assets, users can convert between PYUSD and other assets, receive and send crypto, and even view market information.

But, before you get too excited, be forewarned: not all these features might be accessible to you, especially if you’re in certain U.S. locations. And remember, this hub strictly deals with the crypto assets PayPal supports.

Try being a smart Alec by attempting to store other unsupported digital assets, and you could be staring at irreversible losses. The big buzzword around PayPal’s crypto foray has been the PYUSD Stablecoin.

Developed by Paxos and not PayPal, it’s backed by the U.S. dollar and held in assets like U.S. Treasuries.

While the PYUSD is a stablecoin pegged at $1, other crypto assets are at the mercy of the market’s unpredictable nature. So, when checking the dollar equivalent value of your assets, expect it to be a roller-coaster ride.

When buying assets, one can use their Balance Account, a linked bank account, or a debit card. Sorry, credit card users, PayPal isn’t letting you in on this party.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.