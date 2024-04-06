Paraguay considers kicking crypto miners to the curb

Paraguay is laying down the law against crypto miners who’ve been having a field day tapping into its electrical grid like it’s an all-you-can-eat buffet. Lawmakers in Paraguay are done watching from the sidelines and have proposed a bill that’s basically a giant stop sign aimed at crypto mining and everything that comes with it.

This is a country where illegal crypto mines are not just a nuisance but a serious pain in the ass, causing power interruptions left and right. The proposed bill, fresh out of the oven since April 4, is looking to slam the brakes on these energy vampires.

It’s about halting the “installation of crypto mining farms,” and putting a pause on the “creation, conservation, storage, and commercialization” of cryptocurrencies. They’re even eyeing the scope to include crypto staking and wallets, which is basically everything but the kitchen sink in the crypto market.

The Energy Crunch

Now, you might wonder, why all the fuss? Well, Paraguay’s been on the radar for crypto miners due to its abundant hydroelectric energy, making it the promised land for these Bitcoin diggers. They’ve been flocking especially to the Alto Paraná region, where the Itaipu hydroelectric dam sits like a crown jewel, powering up the country without breaking a sweat.

But here’s the problem. Since February, this region has been hit with 50 instances of power supply interruptions, all thanks to these crypto miners hooking up illicitly to the grid. It’s not just a minor headache. It’s causing real damage, with ANDE, the power grid operator, crying over spilled milk to the tune of about $94,900 in damages per mining farm. And if you add it all up, you’re looking at a staggering $60 million lost annually in Alto Paraná alone.

Regulation to the Rescue?

The draft law is got a plan. By putting a temporary 180-day ban on these activities, Paraguay hopes to get its act together until it can guarantee enough juice for everyone without these miners causing a blackout every time they decide to dig for crypto coins.

And let’s be real, it’s not just about keeping the lights on. It’s about bringing some order to the crypto activities in the country. The current lack of regulations is like leaving your door unlocked in a sketchy neighborhood. You’re just asking for trouble. From money laundering to tax evasion, the draft points out that without proper oversight, crypto can be a playground for some pretty shady activities.

But let’s be clear. Paraguay isn’t against crypto. The country is just taking a stand to ensure that the benefits of its natural resources aren’t being hogged by a select few at the expense of the many.