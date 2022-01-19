TL; DR Breakdown

Opera has announced the roll out of the beta version of its browser. The application is one of the ways the company wants to bring users close to various groundbreaking platforms in the crypto world. Using the latest released app, users can access platforms bordering on dApps, metaverse, and others. According to the company statement, the browser would be open to Windows, Android and Mac devices.

In the statement by the Norway based company, the new Opera crypto browser is embedded with a VPN that will not need a log in. Also, the app also has an inbuilt advertisement blocker which would provide maximum security to its users. Asides from thee features which are available on the normal browser, this new one will be provided with direct access with to NFT platforms, decentralized exchanges and dApps that provide gaming access.



Users who wishes to leverage the app to access Twitter and Telegram will be afforded the opportunity. In his statement, the executive Vice President of Opera, Jorgen Arnesen said that the initiative was born on the need to drive the adoption of the crypto sector.

According to a statement by Opera, the new app will provide users with a faster and better way to access various Web3 contents. The company mentioned that the app will help users simplify their onboarding, making the process very easy. Finally, the company concedes that for the decentralized finance sector to enjoy success, more people need to be onboarded onto the Web3.



The browser will have a built in wallet which users would be in charge of their private keys. At present, it is supported by Ethereum but will enjoy more partnerships with other platforms as the days roll by. The next partnership and integration is expected to be MATIC which just inked a partnership with Opera. The company has also mentioned that they will use the customer feedback gotten from the release and test of this app to better the next version.