Popular Norwegian web browser, Opera, has announced today that it is expanding its cryptocurrency wallet top-ups to include users in the United Kingdom (UK). The Opera crypto service has been for users in mainland Europe, and the United States. Opera has seen increased activities in the crypto service so far.

Opera crypto service expands to the UK

Following the announcement on Friday, the browser users in the UK can now access the opera crypto service, which features an in-built cryptocurrency wallet. Through the wallet, the users can purchase digital currencies directly from the web browser application.

For the initiative today, Opera partnered with Ramp Network, a digital currency on-ramp provider that leverages European Open Banking APIs, according to the announcement. In addition to supporting fiat currency transfers from local bank accounts, Ramp Network equally supports Revolut, a digital banking platform.

The development adds the UK to the list of countries already supported in the Opera crypto service. Lately, Opera teamed up with Wyre, a payment company to expand the crypto service to mainland Europe, and other countries like the US, New Zealand, Switzerland, and more. So far, the Opera crypto service has seen many active users.

170K active crypto users on Opera wallet

Opera disclosed in the announcement that it sees at least 170,000 active cryptocurrency wallet users on a monthly basis. The crypto service is an important development for the cryptocurrency Industry. Besides its large user base, the crypto wallet pushes for more crypto awareness and adoption, as users can easily buy cryptos directly without using exchanges.

Meanwhile, the web browser also revealed that it would include a Decentralized Application (dApp) portal on its platform. It has partnered with Dapp.com for this initiative.