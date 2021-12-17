TL;DR Breakdown

OnePlus launches NFT giveaway campaign to celebrate eighth anniversary.

Aims to reward enthusiasts with exclusive digital collectibles.

Leading global consumer technology brand OnePlus has launched a unique NFT campaign in collaboration with NFT marketplace Sweet that celebrates its eighth anniversary and the commitment of its ardent community.

Through the NFT giveaway, OnePlus aims to reward its enthusiasts with exclusive digital collectibles that memorialize 15 past OnePlus devices, beginning with the OnePlus 1 and leading up to the brand’s most recent flagship device, the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Paying particular attention to some of OnePlus’ most popular phones, such as the OnePlus 1, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren, this collection of 15 NFTs (minted in quantities of 300) captures the spirit of previous OnePlus mobile devices, commemorating not only the phones themselves but also giving back to the thriving community of avid OnePlus fans.

5,000 fans to get OnePlus with NFT giveaway

Onwards, OnePlus fans will have a chance to win a common, rare, ultimate rare, or secret rare OnePlus NFT simply by clicking a special redemption link, they said in a press statement.

With only 5,000 total available, these digital collectibles will be up for grabs exclusively to those who follow OnePlus on Instagram.

OnePlus has partnered with NFT platform Sweet to make it easy for fans to scan, win, and own these NFTs, removing the barriers of entry that make it difficult for everyday fans to collect NFTs – like gas fees, crypto wallet complexity, and environmental impact.

Every 12 hours, fans can click the redemption link to win another NFT, thanks to Sweet’s innovative distribution technology that enables simple NFT delivery to end-users with no crypto knowledge necessary.

Additionally, OnePlus will be manually awarding 15 special gold-edition NFTs that have been minted to provide surprise and delight moments to fans as they engage in this exciting NFT giveaway campaign.

The mobile phone makers have also collaborated with seasoned 3D designers Shannon Zhao and Elis Ekdah to create 15 unique charter images that commemorate its eight-year portfolio.

The drawings largely draw inspiration from anime and tie in specific OnePlus influences that best reflect each past product.