TL;DR Breakdown

Demand for NFT rises.

FOMO fueling NFTs demand.

It is no longer news that NFTs are steadily going mainstream. Influencers, singers and artists have all joined the frenzy. A debut Polkamon NFT sold for over $140,000). The buyer, PWR Lachlan, has over a million Twitter followers.

Polkamon NFT: FOMO fueling demand

The fear of missing out (FOMO) is fueling the increased demand for NFTs. New NFTs from Beeple sold out instantly while customized NFTs such as Polkamon are generating huge interests from celebrities.

For every Polkamon NFT bought is backed by the native token, PMON, making them unique, authentic and cannot be duplicated. Other NFTs such as Hashmasks and Cypherpunks also witnessed significant demands throughout last month.

NFT going mainstream

NFTs are catching the eyes of celebrities, artistes, and business community globally. In an interview with Billboard, Calvin Harris and Emil Nava said NFTs are taking creativity to a different level. They have a mutual interest in nature. According to them, the scope of NFT is yet to be realized. They see NFTs as a new means that would enhance creativity. NFTs offer a new means by which one can just place what you want to. They say that is how music ought to be.

Before it launched its IDO on Polkstarter, Polkamon said they had 111,000 unique addresses for their #ClaimYourEgg campaign. Fans of Polkamon spent over $1 million in transaction cost claiming the Polkamon eggs to stand a chance of participating in the IDO by Marching ending.