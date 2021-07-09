TL;DR Breakdown

The ban of mining activities in China has brought down the selling price of GPUs.

NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPUs are being sold by Chinese miners for a low price of $270.

Along with NVIDIA, AMD graphic cards are also being sold off due to China’s ban on mining.

The Chinese government has been pretty hard on Bitcoin miners for the past few weeks. In the recent ban on crypto mines in Chinese provinces, crypto miners have fled the country to resume their operations.

NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPUs are being sold by Bitcoin miners that have still not fled the country. These miners can’t resume their operations anymore and hence, are looking to break even. The Chinese government has given a hard time to Chinese miners.

Cheap NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPUs overflooding the market

The used NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPUs are being sold by the miners, and they are now present in abundance in the second-hand Chinese market. These GPUs of both NVIDIA and AMD brands are being sold at a price below $270.

The older models of the GPUs like Polaris and Pascal are also being sold in abundance by the miners, along with newer models like Ampere and RDNA2. The prices of these models have dropped down to $270-$500 ranges.

Conditions attached

These GPUs are not being sold at $270-$300 per piece. In order to buy at this price, the buyers will have to buy a unit of around 100-300 GPUs. This includes RTX 3070, RTX 3060ti and also, RTX 3060 GPU.

Along with graphic cards, sellers are also putting their NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPUs with laptops for $1000 dollars. Although the price is low, these GPUs are not easy to sell. It is possible that the prices drop further.