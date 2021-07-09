TL;DR Breakdown

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has said that Bitcoin is better than Gold. He described the number one Bitcoin as a mathematical miracle.

While speaking at the Talent Land Jalisco, Mexico, the Apple co-founder showed sympathy towards digital assets and Bitcoin particularly. Steve Wozniak, who is also called ‘Woz’, described Bitcoin as superior to Gold, especially as a store of value. He argued that the precious metal could present challenges due to its physical form, while Bitcoin is much more accessible.

“Gold is limited, and you have to look for it. Bitcoin is the most amazing mathematical miracle, Steve Wozniak said.

However, he said he does not hold any Bitcoin. But he says the digital asset value will increase its fiat currency value and influence in the future.

Steve Wozniak has aligned himself with other tech gurus who believe Bitcoin is superior to Gold. MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor and SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci all recently argued that BTC is better than Gold.

Steve Wozniak and Bitcoin

In 2020, Steve Wozniak filed a lawsuit against YouTube, claiming that the streaming giants were not doing enough to stop fake Bitcoin giveaways on the platform. He had previously asked YouTube to bring down the videos before he finally filed a lawsuit against them.

The growing giveaway scam back then was a threat in the entire crypto industry. Scammers used Livestream videos impersonating famous individuals or companies and offer to double all BTC funds, which victims send to their addresses. Victims who eventually send cryptos do not get anything in return

Almost a year after undertaking legal action against YouTube, Steve Wozniak reportedly lost the case. The Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara said that the video-sharing platform was protected by federal law.

Steve Wozniak lost the case as the court held that he did not provide enough evidence to prove his case. Although he was one celebrity scammers used to dupe victims, other tech gurus like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, among others, were also impersonated.