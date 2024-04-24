Loading...

Brazil’s Nubank now supports Bitcoin, Ether, SOL transactions

2 mins read
Brazil's Nubank now supports Bitcoin, Ether, SOL transactions

Contents
1. Full Crypto Transaction Capability Now Live
2. Key Considerations and Security Guidelines
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Nubank now allows customers to send and receive Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana through its app.
  • The functionality covers both deposits and withdrawals directly from the app’s main Crypto screen.
  • Currently, the service is limited to three cryptocurrencies, but plans are in place to expand this offering soon.
  • Users must check transaction fees and network compatibility before executing trades.

Nubank, Brazil’s powerhouse in digital banking, has stepped up its game, enabling its customers to handle Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana transactions through its app.

This new functionality covers both deposits and withdrawals, positioning Nubank as a major player in the cryptocurrency integration within banking services.

Full Crypto Transaction Capability Now Live

Effective immediately, users of the Nubank app have full access to initiate deposits and withdrawals involving Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. This move follows an announcement from Nubank on Monday afternoon, detailing the release of these anticipated features. The bank ensures that its app’s main Crypto screen will showcase these new functionalities, allowing a seamless transaction process for its users.

Source: Livecoins

While currently limited to these three cryptocurrencies, Nubank has not been shy about its ambitions to expand further.

“We are initially enabling the withdrawal and deposit options for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, but keep an eye out. We plan to introduce more coins soon,” a Nubank spokesperson commented. This strategy indicates Nubank’s commitment to growing its cryptocurrency services to cater to a broader market.

Key Considerations and Security Guidelines

In addition to the new services, Nubank advises users to be aware of the implications involved in transacting in cryptocurrencies. They highlight that transaction times can vary, typically taking about an hour, depending on the blockchain network’s current state. Additionally, withdrawal fees may apply and can differ based on the network selected for the transaction.

Nubank also emphasizes the importance of double-checking the compatibility of the network and currency with the Nubank wallet before finalizing any transaction.

“Always confirm the destination wallet address to prevent any irreversible loss of funds,” they urge. This caution is part of Nubank’s effort to safeguard their customers against potential errors in cryptocurrency transactions.

For those customers who do not yet see these crypto transaction options available in their app, patience is advised. Nubank is rolling out these features gradually to ensure stability and security. Users are encouraged to stay updated through the app and Nubank’s community communications for the latest information on availability.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Share link:

Jai Hamid

Jai Hamid is a passionate writer with a keen interest in blockchain technology, the global economy, and literature. She dedicates most of her time to exploring the transformative potential of crypto and the dynamics of worldwide economic trends.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Bitcoin
#OP-ED
2 mins read

Bitcoin: A Release Valve for Frustrated Economies?

Akash Network
#Industry News
2 mins read

Akash Network (AKT) Soars 48% on Upbit Listing

#Industry News
2 mins read

PayPal Announces Potential Bitcoin Rewards for Sustainable Miners

Blockchain Association and Crypto Freedom Alliance of Texas sue SEC
#Industry News
2 mins read

Blockchain Association and Crypto Freedom Alliance of Texas sue SEC

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan