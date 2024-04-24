Brazil’s Nubank now supports Bitcoin, Ether, SOL transactions

Nubank, Brazil’s powerhouse in digital banking, has stepped up its game, enabling its customers to handle Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana transactions through its app.

This new functionality covers both deposits and withdrawals, positioning Nubank as a major player in the cryptocurrency integration within banking services.

Full Crypto Transaction Capability Now Live

Effective immediately, users of the Nubank app have full access to initiate deposits and withdrawals involving Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. This move follows an announcement from Nubank on Monday afternoon, detailing the release of these anticipated features. The bank ensures that its app’s main Crypto screen will showcase these new functionalities, allowing a seamless transaction process for its users.

While currently limited to these three cryptocurrencies, Nubank has not been shy about its ambitions to expand further.

“We are initially enabling the withdrawal and deposit options for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, but keep an eye out. We plan to introduce more coins soon,” a Nubank spokesperson commented. This strategy indicates Nubank’s commitment to growing its cryptocurrency services to cater to a broader market.

Key Considerations and Security Guidelines

In addition to the new services, Nubank advises users to be aware of the implications involved in transacting in cryptocurrencies. They highlight that transaction times can vary, typically taking about an hour, depending on the blockchain network’s current state. Additionally, withdrawal fees may apply and can differ based on the network selected for the transaction.

Nubank also emphasizes the importance of double-checking the compatibility of the network and currency with the Nubank wallet before finalizing any transaction.

“Always confirm the destination wallet address to prevent any irreversible loss of funds,” they urge. This caution is part of Nubank’s effort to safeguard their customers against potential errors in cryptocurrency transactions.

For those customers who do not yet see these crypto transaction options available in their app, patience is advised. Nubank is rolling out these features gradually to ensure stability and security. Users are encouraged to stay updated through the app and Nubank’s community communications for the latest information on availability.