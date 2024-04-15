Loading...

Norway introduces new legislation for data centers

1 mins read
Norway

Contents
1. Impact on Norway Bitcoin miners
2. Preference for societally beneficial data centers
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Norway wants data centers to register, but Bitcoin miners might face tougher rules.
  • New rules in Norway aim to control energy use, impacting Bitcoin miners.
  • The government prefers data centers benefiting society over Bitcoin mining, especially with profitability concerns.

Norway has pioneered employing a setting for data center execution. The initiative will first cover all data centers in the country by compulsorily registering individuals and organizations, especially those involved in governance and offering online servers. They must provide details about ownership, leadership, and their services. Norway will become the first European country to establish such a framework.

Impact on Norway Bitcoin miners

As for Transparency, Terje Aasland, Minister of Energy in Norway, said the regulation gave policymakers an overall clear picture about which data centers were operating in their local districts. The minister claims that the primary focus is on the rules and regulations, which are formulated to determine the scale of projects that are not wanted.

“The purpose is to regulate the industry in such a way that we can close the door for the projects we do not want”

The legislation could have a great impact on Bitcoin miners in the country, especially with the upcoming Bitcoin halving. This further reinforces the major worries about how digital currency affects the environment. What lays ahead is a halving event, which, in a nutshell, describes a situation where Bitcoin mining for profit would become increasingly difficult. 

Preference for societally beneficial data centers

Aasland adds,

“[Crypto mining] is linked with large greenhouse gas emissions, and is an example of a type of business we do not want in Norway.”

Surveys show that Numerous Bitcoin mining firms are currently operating in northern Norway which has lower energy prices. 

The minister made it clear that although Bitcoin mining firms aren’t desired in the country, doors are open for data centers that fulfill societally beneficial roles, like centers that operate as storage servers, which he called an important part of the social structure of Norway.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Share link:

James Kinoti

A crypto enthusiast, James finds pleasure in sharing knowledge on fintech, cryptocurrency as well as blockchain and frontier technologies. The latest innovations in the crypto industry, crypto gaming, AI, blockchain technology, and other technologies are his preoccupation. His mission: be on track with transformative applications in various industries.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
UK
#News
2 mins read

UK to enforce new crypto law by mid-2024, official says

IRS
#Industry News
2 mins read

IRS criminal investigation chief prepares for rise in crypto tax evasion

Galaxy Digital
#Industry News
2 mins read

Galaxy Digital highlights the influence of crypto on the US election

Bitcoin
#Industry News
3 mins read

Bitcoin miners may not have a happy halving – Here’s why

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan