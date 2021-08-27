TL;DR Breakdown

• The financial company will accept Bitcoin payments in exchange for pasta, pizza, and other dishes.

• Nomura offers membership and annual subscriptions in cryptocurrencies.

One of Japan’s most iconic financial companies, Nomura, will allow its clients to use crypto tokens to buy food dishes. Clients subscribed to the holding company could buy pizza or pasta using their membership.

This financial company wants to join the growing cryptocurrency market that has boomed throughout the country. For clients subscribed to this financial company, the doors will be opened to the virtual market.

Japanese holding creates affiliate plans

The largest financial company in Japan, Nomura, will accept crypto payments to buy dishes such as ravioli, pizza, and drinks. In the early hours of Friday, the Japanese brokerage company reportedly entered virtual trading with the Blockchain network for the crypto purchase/sale.

Nomura clients attracted to the deal can pay for the most iconic dishes with cryptos starting today. All the dishes that Chef Masayuki Okuda offers will be valued in cryptos or stable currencies. Okuda is one of Japan’s most famous chefs, known for making Italian dishes with chicory zusayama.

Users interested in the restaurant’s special dishes will visit its official website for details on crypto transactions. In the same way, people will first know what the dishes are for today. The holding’s clients will now use cryptos as payment according to the subscription they have.

Nomura’s subscription plans

People who wish to obtain Nomura membership must initially pay 3,000 yen. Customers can also request annual admission for 60,000 yen, which would be about $546. The restaurant chain owner, Okuda, announces that his headquarters will use ingredients grown from Hokkaido. Okuda is not afraid to say these ingredients were treated best, guaranteeing a better-tasting experience to the clients.

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have been accepted in various restaurants and shops in Japan, even in other countries. At the moment, Nomura only wants to experiment in the crypto field despite the restrictions that surround it.

However, some companies have reflected their doubts about cryptocurrencies by showing that the virtual market is separate. Other entrepreneurs claim that crypto is virtual currencies that could give you a lot of profit eventually.

Japanese Holding is trying to incorporate crypto into its trade and plans to do so in real estate. The company also wants to enter cryptocurrencies in the agricultural and fishing trade shortly.

By the beginning of August, the food chain Quiznos enabled crypto payments using the Bitcoin token. But KFC in Canada accepts cryptocurrencies since 2018. Bitcoin has not only been accepted as a means of payment in these large multinational companies, but payments in Ether, Cardano, or Dogecoin are also supported.