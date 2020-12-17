TL;DR Breakdown:

NiceHash has fully refunded all the users affected on the platform after the 2017 hack.

According to the CEO, more than 4,000 Bitcoin was stolen from the marketplace.

The CEO of NiceHash, Martin Škorjanc, disclosed on Thursday in a letter to the customers that they have completely refunded all the users affected in the Bitcoin (BTC) hack that happened three years ago. The company is a Slovenian cryptocurrency platform that enables hash power sellers or miners to connect with buyers. Back in 2017, it reportedly lost about 4,640 Bitcoin which belonged to the users, due to the hack.

NiceHash says it’s free

According to the CEO, the stolen cryptocurrencies were worth about $55 million when the incident happened. However, these same cryptos would be worth over $100 million following the current price of Bitcoin at $23,093 on Coinmarketcap. Škorjanc said the situation was a critical moment for them as lots of pressure from people wanted NiceHash to close down.

However, “we didn’t listen to them,” he added. “We couldn’t know if we were going to make it. But we knew we had a duty to try.”

From then, NiceHash began waiving its profits, gradually reimbursing all the users who lost their cryptocurrencies until today. The hash power marketplace has returned all the stolen 4,640 Bitcoin to the affected users and also paid off all tax liabilities, as the CEO wrote in the investors’ letter, saying “we don’t owe anyone anything anymore.”

BTC mining

Mining Bitcoin these days is getting more interesting and profitable, following the introduction of advanced mining machines from Bitmain and other ASIC manufacturers. Besides, the growing price of Bitcoin brings some spice to the miners as mined coins now worth more than in the past months. Yesterday, the largest cryptocurrency exceeded the $20,000 level, briefly reaching another historic high around $23,700.