TL;DR Breakdown

XRP price prediction expects the climb to $0.65 by the weekend

Bullish momentum consistent with BTC pump

Bears sparsely seen

Volatility climbing, but not even a third as high as November

Breakout to the upside continues

XRP has seen a few swings in price this month, but the 16th of December was the marked day for a complete breakout. As Bitcoin (BTC) price rises, XRP continues skyward.

Following the price prediction yesterday, the breakout to the upside was confirmed and continues still. Reaching lows of below $0.45 this week, traders have already seen an over 20 percent price increase in less than two days.

At the time of writing, XRP price is currently $0.568 – down 0.24 percent from the $0.569 opening price of the day.

Use the oscillator below to check what role XRP might play in your portfolio.