TL;DR Breakdown

In 2021, NFT was more popular in Google search than crypto.

Non-fungible Token sales generated over $10 billion this year.

Gaming integration and metaverse will add more value to this space in 2022.

According to Google Trends data of 2021, ‘NFT’ was more searched by users than ‘crypto’ or any specific cryptocurrencies. Although it would be impossible to separate NFT from the wider crypto world, this data actually shows that non-fungible tokens were more popular among users than general cryptocurrencies.

NFT popularity has rocketed in 2021. NFTs have been in circulation for almost 5 years now, but in 2021 they really boomed into popularity. For example, NFT sales generated $340 million and 2020. This year, it’s already more than $10 billion. The monthly sales volume of NFTs this year is more than the entire sales volume in 2020.

Real-life NFT exhibition in Beijing (Source)

This surging popularity is a result of the growing interest in digital assets. NFT is being integrated into almost every digital space. Virtual games are integrating digital assets for more attractive reward systems and competition. Facebook recently announced that its metaverse will support NFT. Instagram is also developing plans to launch a dedicated NFT space for content creators.

People are now buying non-fungible digital arts over physical paintings. A lot of NFT projects are supporting community projects and noble causes. So, it’s not surprising that non-fungible tokens have surpassed crypto in popularity this year.

NFT trends to look out for in 2022

In 2022, we’re about to see NFT take a whole new direction. As metaverse development will start with full force in 2022, non-fungible tokens will be used in a lot of different sectors. We’re already seeing digital real-estate assets, which will continue to grow in 2022.

With increasing tokenization in gaming, the use of NFT will grow with more advanced and complex games using non-fungible assets as a part of their reward and competitive system. AAA gaming studio Ubisoft has released their own NFT platform ‘Quartz’ this month. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint became the first Ubisoft game to offer non-fungible tokens. This is an indication that we will continue to see this concept introduced in future Ubisoft games, maybe in Assasins Creed or Far Cry.

In 2022, we’ll also see more artists utilizing the non-fungible platforms. There are several apps in development that will allow artists to perform as an NFT personalities, and also hold virtual concerts. We can expect to see more celebrities and artists coming into this space in 2022.