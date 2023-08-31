Nearly $16M in crypto lost to hacks in August

TL;DR Breakdown

Prominent among the losses is the Exact protocol hack that transpired on August 18 which saw malicious actors pilfering 4,323.6 Ether, equivalent to around $7.2 million, from users' deposits using a malicious deposit contract.

In the month of August, a total of $15.8 million in cryptocurrencies fell victim to various hacks and exploits, marking a notable reduction from the previous month's losses.

In the month of August, a total of $15.8 million in cryptocurrencies fell victim to various hacks and exploits, marking a notable reduction from the previous month’s losses. According to a report published on August 31 by Immunefi, a prominent blockchain security firm, the combined tally of losses from hacks and fraudulent activities amounted to $23.4 million. While this figure is significantly lower than July’s staggering $320.5 million in losses, it underscores the ongoing vulnerabilities within the cryptocurrency space.

The attacks primarily targeted decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, with no reported incidents affecting centralized financial entities. This shift in focus highlights the growing prominence of DeFi platforms as lucrative targets for cybercriminals seeking to exploit weaknesses in their systems. Among the 21 security incidents documented, Ethereum and BNB Chain experienced the highest number of attacks, with five incidents on the Ethereum blockchain and four on the BNB Chain. The much-anticipated layer-2 solution by Coinbase, named Base, also faced vulnerabilities, encountering four security breaches shortly after its launch on August 9.

Prominent among the losses is the Exact protocol hack that transpired on August 18. This breach saw malicious actors pilfering 4,323.6 Ether, equivalent to around $7.2 million, from users’ deposits using a malicious deposit contract. Another significant event occurred on August 25, involving Magnate Finance, a borrowing and lending protocol deployed on the Base network. Allegedly orchestrating a $6.5 million exit scam, the Magnate Finance incident drew attention when DeFi investigator zachXBT pointed out that the address associated with the deployment of Magnate Finance was linked to the scam. Subsequently, all assets were withdrawn from the protocol’s smart contract, and both its website and social media presence went offline.

Crypto hacks

Immunefi’s report also delved into the broader context of cryptocurrency losses due to hacks and fraudulent activities throughout the year. So far in 2023, users have lost an estimated $1.25 billion to such incidents. Reflecting on previous incidents, the report referenced a malicious flash loan attack that targeted the DeFi protocol Euler Finance in March, resulting in losses of $195 million. Interestingly, the hacker responsible for this breach returned over 90% of the stolen assets less than a month later, prompted by the developers’ threats of legal action.

The evolving landscape of cryptocurrency security remains a critical concern for investors, developers, and regulatory bodies alike. While the substantial drop in losses from July to August offers a glimmer of hope, it is essential to recognize that the threat of cyber attacks continues to loom large over the crypto space. As decentralized finance platforms gain traction, they must redouble their efforts to enhance security measures and fortify their defenses against malicious actors. Only by doing so can the industry maintain its upward trajectory while mitigating potential pitfalls associated with technological innovation.