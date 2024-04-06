Loading...

Monochrome moves Bitcoin ETF bid to Cboe Australia

2 mins read
Bitcoin ETF

Developing opportunities for Bitcoin ETFs
International adoption and approvals of regulations
TL;DR

  • Monochrome Asset Management moves its Bitcoin ETF application to Cboe Australia.
  • CEO Jeff Yew focuses on syncing with Cboe’s innovation and digital assets global leadership.
  • The current Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs at the ASX, and the Cboe Australia highlight a strong digital asset market.

Monochrome Asset Management, a Brisbane-based company, has moved its request for Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) licenses to Cboe Australia. The company’s intent was to go public on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) by July 2023. The selection of Cboe Australia results from the growing importance of Asia’s investment landscape. Monochrome wants to utilize Cboe’s market knowledge and position to draw Australian investors.

The CEO of Monochrome, Jeff Yew, welcomed working with Cboe Australia. He pointed out that Cboe is a global leader in digital assets and is always striving to innovate. Yew thinks this is in line with Monochrome’s approach to safe market penetration. This measure is designed to expand investment opportunities for the Australian population interested in digital currencies.

Developing opportunities for Bitcoin ETFs

Some Bitcoin Ethereum ETFs are already present at ASX and Cboe Australia. These are the BetaShares Crypto Innovators ETF (CRYP) and the Global X 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (EBTC), among many others. Besides, there is also the Ethereum-focused Global Ex 21Shares Ethereum ETF (EETH). The appearance of these ETFs shows an increasing market for digital asset investments in Australia.

This trend also spreads outside Australia, and there are considerable events in the USA. The U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) greenlighted about a dozen spot Bitcoin ETFs this year. Especially popular has become the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin ETF, listed as IBIT. This has led to a boom in Bitcoin ETF trading.

International adoption and approvals of regulations

Firms from Hong Kong‘s asset management sector also have entered the Bitcoin ETF world. In March, VSFG and Value Partners filed a registration for a Bitcoin ETF with the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). They seek to achieve pioneering advantages in the market as the SFC prepares to approve ‘in-kind’ BTC spot ETFs in the second quarter of 2024.

In the United Kingdom, the London Stock Exchange revealed that it would begin receiving applications for crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs) on April 8. ETNs resemble ETFs and give investors another way of accessing digital currencies.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Mutuma Maxwell

Maxwell especially enjoys penning pieces about blockchain and cryptocurrency. He started his venture into blogging in 2020, later focusing on the world of cryptocurrencies. His life's work is to introduce the concept of decentralization to people worldwide.

So, how is Japan's economy faring now?
#Economy
2 mins read

So, how is Japan’s economy faring now?

South Korea
#News
2 mins read

South Korea sets new rules for crypto exchange listings

Uniswap
#Industry News
2 mins read

Uniswap hits milestone $2 trillion all-time trading volume

Ellipsis Labs
#Industry News
2 mins read

Ellipsis Labs secures $20 million in Series A funding

