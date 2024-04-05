Microsoft and Sony Spring Sales Bring Discounts on Thousands of Games

Springtime comes along, too, as “Microsoft’s and Sony’s annual Spring Sale” offers mobility game developers lower-priced titles. The companies market their services in much the same way since their respective offerings are focused on giving their customers terrific offers in the form of discounts for trending games and video game accessories.

Xbox spring sale

If you do not want to miss the upcoming spring Microsoft’s Big Sale, you may find more than 50% off for tons of Xbox games. Such a promotion lasts on Friday and runs for two weeks; hence, video games can be purchased at good price discounts.

Now, there will be 1,100 offerings in the United States, whereas, in the UK, the same range of options will be available to customers. Featured discounts include recently released titles such as “Skull and Bones” for $46.89 / £46.89 (33% off), “Suicide Squad: Thanks for tuning in and welcome to my latest promos, “Kill The Justice League” at $34.99 / £34.99 and receive a bonus of “Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown” now for only $29.99 / £29.99 with a 40% off.

Meanwhile, the company also announced two brand new color variations for the Pulse 3D Edition wireless controller, which is exclusively for the Xbox Series X/S. CDN now has it in stock, and orders priced at $69.99 / £64.99 will be available from the market line on April 9.

Conversely, Microsoft mentioned that those who subscribe to the service also have more essential reasons to celebrate once these games are added. “Superhot: The upcoming releases of “The Lego 2K Drive”, “The Little Gator Game,” “The Mind Control Delete,” and “The EA Sports PGA Tour” will add to the extensive list of new games joined ours. The aforementioned sequence means that by April, as long as you check it like this: “Kona,” “Botany Manor,” “Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition,” and “Harold Halibut” games will be ours.

Playstation store spring sale

Leading these activities, Sony invited Sony to their events and introduced their weekly PlayStation Spring Sale, which provided a generous 50% discount on more than 2,500 games & DLCs. This one-day event has a unique starting date, i.e., the 24th of April, as it also offers players an opportunity to purchase all kinds of titles with a discount.

There has already been hype around Microsoft and Sony competition, and players have noticed it. They spend entire days checking their favorite online shops where developers have prepared a lot of unique games and gear with permanent discounts.