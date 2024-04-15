MEW and Dogeverse Skyrocket As Pepe and WIF Plunge

The crypto market is reinvigorated after a short dip. Popular high-cap assets are climbing the charts. But we can’t say the same about top meme coins. For example, Pepe and WIF have been unable to reverse the losses made over the last few days. They are crashing.

Emerging meme coins MEW and Dogeverse, on the other hand, are pumping.

MEW Pumps 80% in a Day

Cat in a dogs world (MEW) is one of the top performers this week. The new meme coin exploded close to 80% on Monday, hinting at a tedious price correction over the next few days.

MEW 1-day price action, 15 April 2024, CoinMarketCap

As the name implies, MEW represents one of the few successful cat coins. According to analysts, it went viral for the same reason.

The Solana meme coin aims to bring a new wave of change in the market, currently dominated by dog coins Like BONK, WIF, and DOGE, to name just a few.

But can MEW put an end to the dog coin wave? It doesn’t seem so, if the rapid progress of the Dogeverse presale is any sign.

Dogeverse Nears the $5M Milestone

Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) is the latest dog coin sensation. The project is centred around Cosmo The Doge.

Paying justice to the name, Dogeverse is building an interconnected multichain dog universe. It stands out as a top pick among crypto coins to consider buying this month for strategic investors. Here is why.

The presale meme coin’s clever strategy to capitalize on the Doge Day frenzy is the first reason. The simple yet catchy name leaves an impression.

The unique project theme is next, particularly with its multichain capabilities. The value proposition has driven significant attention to Dogeverse since its launch on April 8th. Crossing the $4.5M mark, Dogeverse indicates strong investor enthusiasm.

Why Dogeverse Among a Crowd of Meme Coins?

Dogeverse is marked off from other dog-themed tokens by its unique strategy to tap into multiple meme coin trends across various blockchains.

For a better perspective, let’s look at the trajectory of BRETT and DEGEN on Base, as well as BONK and WIF on Solana. They have been standout performers in the meme coin space this year. Their success can be largely attributed to their blockchain affiliations.

Dogeverse will expand across multiple chains gradually to harness the speculative interest that comes with it, as shown below.

The multichain architecture fosters an expansive, interconnected ecosystem for Dogeverse. At the same time, it opens doors for diverse token utilities and facilitates seamless integration across platforms with minimal gas fees.

The Dogeverse presale is expected to sell out soon. As Doge Day approaches, the FOMO around the meme coin is growing. Currently, it is selling for $0.000295. Over the next few stages, the price will increase to $0.00030500 before the tokens sell out. The discount and staking reward system are designed to favour early investors.

Slothana Presale Will End in Two Weeks: $10M Raised, Last Chance to Buy

Another meme coin that is running a FOMO-fuelled presale is Slothana ($SLOTH). Due to the massive traffic to the presale, it achieved its $10M target much ahead of schedule. But investors can still buy into the token for a fixed discounted price.

🚀 Hold onto your branches, Slothana faithful! 🌿 We're gearing up to drop some major news: the official launch date is on the horizon! ⏰ Get ready to mark your calendars and set your alarms, because a countdown timer will soon grace our site. Let the hype for the Slothana… — Slothana (@SlothanaCoin) April 14, 2024

The project’s growing popularity lies in its interesting theme centred around an office sloth who is on a daily 9-5 grind. Slothana’s presale success and virality hint at a potentially explosive launch that could send the token skyrocketing over the next few days.

Like MEW, Slothana’s uniqueness shines through amidst the crowd of dog coins and frog coins. At the current presale price, 1 SOL fetches 10,000 Slothana.

99Bitcoins Launches Presale, Goes Viral With Learn2Earn Utility

99Bitcoins ($99BTC) is another trending altcoin of this season. It offers users the unique opportunity to earn rewards while gaining knowledge about cryptocurrency.

The Learn-to-Earn (L2E) model is built on the BRC20 standard, merging education with blockchain technology. Where online learning has become the norm, 99Bitcoins exemplifies accessibility and inclusivity by bridging gaps.

Limited technical or financial resources won’t stand as a barrier to entry into the crypto market. The platform makes learning fun through interactive modules, quizzes, and tutorials, and caters to diverse learning preferences.

As students progress and actively engage, they receive $99BTC token credits in their wallets. They unlock various benefits such as premium content, trading signals, VIP community access, and staking rewards. Or, students can simply exchange these tokens on popular crypto exchanges for fiat or cryptocurrencies.

The structured $99BTC model involves gradual price increments, starting at $0.001 per token in the initial stage. Staking is now live with 6811% rewards.

