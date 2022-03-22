Los Angeles, USA / California, 22nd March, 2022, Chainwire

MetaDerby , Avalanche’s first free-to-play-and-earn horse racing and breeding game, has raised a total of $2.5M in its seed round led by Ava Labs and Old Fashion Research.

Other investors in this round include Avalaunch, AventuresDAO, Shima Capital, LD Capital, Keychain Capital, Magnus Capital, Hailstone Ventures, IndiGG, Coins.ph, Dux, MVM DAO and HTR Group.

MetaDerby is the ultimate union of a horse racing game and a breeding-inspired metaverse where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contribution to the DerbyVerse. MetaDerby also redefines the horse-racing gaming experience, making it accessible and profitable to gamers with its free-to-play model and blockchain-based integration including a create-to-earn land system, decentralized finance (DeFi) staking, and NFT marketplace.

MetaDerby has a core team consisting of crypto-native veterans from Binance and Animoca Brands, and has already built an active community of over 70,000 play-to-earn and NFT enthusiasts across various social mediums.

“MetaDerby is made for crypto gamers by a group of solid Web3 builders. We really appreciate the support and feedback from our active community, who have contributed over 4,000 votes to MetaDerby in the Avalanche Hackathon . With the confidence and backing from our investors, our team is committed to building the best play-to-earn game in the Avalanche ecosystem.” said Mike, founder of MetaDerby.

“GameFi is exploding on the Avalanche ecosystem, and we are thrilled to see what’s next for Metaderby, the first horse racing game on Avalanche” said Lydia Chiu, Vice President of Business Development at Ava Labs, on behalf of Blizzard.

“We know GameFi, and we know Avalanche. MetaDerby is poised to run ahead of the pack in both. The project has seen tremendous growth since its inception, and the promise of a DerbyVerse means the scalability of the project will be tremendous.” said Ling Zhang, Managing Partner of Old Fashion Research.

MetaDerby is the first free-to-play-and-earn horse racing game on Avalanche, where players can race, breed, trade NFT horses, and bet on horse races to gain sustainable earnings. Moreover, players can create their own games by buying lands in the DerbyVerse and building stables, race courses, and even jockey clubs.

