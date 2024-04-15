Loading...

Meta announce plans to temporarily suspend Threads in Turkey

2 mins read
Meta

Contents
1. Meta set to temporarily suspend Threads in Turkey
2. The company’s European regulatory struggles
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Meta has announced plans to temporarily suspend Threads in Turkey due to regulatory hurdles.
  • The company’s European regulatory struggles.

Meta has announced that it will suspend Threads in Turkey from April 29. This decision was in response to an interim injunction filed by the Turkish Competition Authority (TCA). The agency filed the injunction last month over the way platforms under Meta Threads and Instagram share data.

Meta set to temporarily suspend Threads in Turkey

The TCA, also known as Rekabet Karumu, noted that after its investigations, it discovered that the company combines the data of users who sign up on Threads with their Instagram account. The agency noted that the company is abusing its dominant market position by not allowing its users to choose if they want to opt in or not.

This present dilemma is one in a long list of the regulatory hurdles that Meta has faced across the European market. In 2021, the company was asked to pay a fine of $267 million over WhatsApp GDPR violations in the European Union (EU). It was also forced to Giphy, a service that it had acquired for $400 million, to Shutterstock for $53 million due to competition offenses.

The company’s European regulatory struggles

This new struggle did not come without an earlier scuffle. Meta was slapped with an $18.6 million fine for combining the data of its users across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. The TCA announced earlier this year that Meta would have to pay a fine of $160,000 per day if it refused to conform with the earlier order.

The agency clarified that the notification that the company said it sent to users over its data-sharing model was insufficient. Meta launched Threads last year after several users on X were threatening to boycott the platform after the controversial takeover by its present owner Elon Musk. Although the platform announced hitting 130 million users, Meta has faced criticism for forcing users to sign up for an Instagram account before they access the Threads app.

Initially, users who intend to delete their Threads account would need to forfeit their Instagram account, but the company introduced a feature to address that concern.Meta was hesitant to launch Threads in the EU market due to the regulations in the region but soon rolled out a ‘view without profile’ feature for EU users last year when it launched.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Owotunse Adebayo

Adebayo loves to keep tab of exciting projects in the blockchain space. He is a seasoned writer who has written tons of articles about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
South Korean
#News
1 mins read

South Korean exchanges navigate fee wars amidst market shifts

crypto-locked
#Industry News
2 mins read

Over $1.2 Billion in crypto-locked as top investors lose access to wallets

Tokenized
#Industry News
2 mins read

UK Starts Tokenized Deposit Experiment with Major Banks

HSBC expands tokenized asset strategy following successful gold token introduction
#Industry News
2 mins read

HSBC expands tokenized asset strategy following successful gold token introduction

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan