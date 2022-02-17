London, UK, 17th February, 2022, Chainwire

After the successful public launch on BitMart, MetaVisa is excited to announce the vote to list on MEXC Kickstarter for MetaVisa token $MESA.

The session of Kickstarter on MEXC Global is a listing campaign initiated by the project team on MEXC before launch where users can stake tokens to vote towards a predetermined goal. Once the goal is hit, the listing process will be kickstarted and free token airdrops will be arranged for participating users prior to the listing.

How to join $MESA Kickstarter:

1. Voting period: 2022-02-18 2:30 – 10:50(UTC)

2. Snapshot period: 2022-02-17 16:00 to 2022-02-18 15:59 (UTC)

3. Estimated trading: 2022-02-19 12:00 (UTC)

4. Deposit & withdrawal: opened

5. Voting link: http://www.mexc.com/sun/assessment

6. Airdrop pool: 135,000 MESA

7. Voting token: MX (voting cap: maximum 500,000 MX)

8. Requirement: minimum 10 votes (1 vote = 1MX)

9. Rules: the tokens used for voting will be temporarily locked during the event period and will be unlocked within an hour once the event concludes. Users can vote as many times as they wish before the voting period ends.

10. Rewards: the airdrop rewards will be distributed proportionally within an hour according to users’ total votes once the event concludes.

The official listing announcement will be announced after Kickstarter ends, please stay tuned with us and join to vote!

About MetaVisa

MetaVisa is a Web3.0 middleware protocol built on Ethereum with a purpose to decentralize identity and credit systems inside the Metaverse. Through the MetaVisa Protocol, users will be able to establish on-chain identity credit records for use across various ecosystems. Such identity displays are essential for transparency and trust in the Metaverse, making it easier for DeFi, NFT, DAO, and other networks to serve their users better.

MetaVisa is founded by a strong network and team consisting of Jassem Osseiran, an entrepreneur and consultant in the financial services, alternative investments sector, and Silent Unicorn, a venture builder that focuses on building, financing, and expanding technology businesses globally.

Website: http://www.metavisa.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetaVisa

Telegram：https://t.me/MetaVisaOfficialCommunity

Discord: https://discord.gg/X3fWAgeqtv

Medium: https://medium.com/@metavisaofficial

Github: https://github.com/MetaVisa/MESA-Contract

Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x5AFFF9876C1F98b7d2b53bCB69EB57e92408319F

