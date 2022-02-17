TR; DR Breakdown

NRL has aggred to a three-year partnership deal with Swyftx

Swyft yet to reveal how much NRL agreement is worth

Cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular in Australian sports, with the NRL signing a three-year partnership with Swyftx, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia. The agreement marks the first time the NRL has a cryptocurrency company as its official partner.

Swyftx has yet to reveal how much the NRL agreement is worth in comparison to the massive five-year, $25m deal between the AFL and Crypto.com that was announced in January. However, the deal is thought to be worth several millions of dollars. This deal could allow NRL fans in Australia to buy barbecues and food at their favorite stadiums using Swyftx accounts. In NSW and Queensland, the first equipment has already been deployed.

The National Rugby League is Australia’s most popular sports league, and it is also one of the world’s most-watched. This is the first time the NRL has had a cryptocurrency sponsor. “It’s certainly groundbreaking,” Todd Byrne, CEO of Swyftx, remarked. “We are ecstatic about this agreement.”

Swyftx to produce loyalty programs

In addition, the exchange will provide loyalty programs, incentives, and discounts to its users. There will also be chances for fans to win tickets, apparel, food, and game-day experiences through the program.

“This will allow us to build important relationships with businesses that can help Swyftx in its mission to become Australia’s number one digital currency exchange,” Byrne added. The NRL deal follows last month’s appointment of former Brisbane Broncos CEO Bruno Cullen as chairman of Swyftx.

Luke Gooden, the NRL’s general manager of growth, digital, and audience, stated that the exchange would be a fantastic marketing partner for the code.“They are an ambitious team with big plans for the Australian market, and we look forward to working together to grow their business globally,” he said.

The deal follows a recent announcement that the exchange would be partnering with Afiniti to introduce its blockchain technology into the National Rugby League competition.