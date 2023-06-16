Mercedes-Benz to integrate ChatGPT into its vehicles

TL;DR Breakdown

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has announced plans to introduce OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot into its vehicles through a beta program for the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) feature. This integration will enable AI-driven voice commands and provide additional functionality to enhance the user experience for Mercedes-Benz owners. The beta program will commence on June 16 and run for three months, exclusively targeting the United States market.

Mercedes-Benz to test the feature in a beta program

Mercedes-Benz will leverage the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, which was launched by Microsoft in March, to bring the popular ChatGPT chatbot to its cars. The MBUX voice assistant, featuring the well-known “Hey Mercedes” feature, was initially introduced in 2018 on the A-Class vehicles.

To participate in the beta program, drivers simply need to inquire about it through their vehicles. The voice commands for the AI are performed directly through the car’s interface, allowing drivers to interact seamlessly with the ChatGPT chatbot. The voice assistant empowers drivers to control various aspects, such as adjusting the car’s temperature, playing music, or setting navigation. However, these voice commands are limited to use within the car itself.

According to Isabel Meurer, the communications manager for Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) and connected car and digital products, ChatGPT represents the “most mature offering” among the current large language models available. Mercedes-Benz aims to enhance the naturalness and adaptability of the existing MBUX voice assistant by leveraging the powerful generative AI capabilities of ChatGPT, enabling more diverse voice outputs.

The company promises data protection and other perks for users

While the current version of the “Hey Mercedes” feature can answer questions, the integration of ChatGPT’s advanced language model is expected to make the responses more intuitive. However, concerns regarding the safety and effectiveness of AI tools may raise questions among some Mercedes-Benz owners. To address these concerns, Mercedes-Benz emphasizes that data protection is a top priority. ChatGPT will operate within a controlled cloud environment, allowing the automaker to monitor potential risks and continuously improve the system.

Markus Schäfer, the Group CTO, sees the integration of ChatGPT with Microsoft in their controlled cloud environment as a significant milestone in their journey to make cars the focal point of customers’ digital lives. The company envisions redefining the relationship between drivers and their vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz is no stranger to testing innovative technologies in its cars. In early 2020, the automaker partnered with UK-based blockchain startup Circulor to reduce CO2 emissions in its supply chain. By embracing emerging technologies like AI and blockchain, Mercedes-Benz demonstrates its commitment to enhancing the driving experience while prioritizing sustainability and data protection.