TL;DR Breakdown

Melania Trump’s NFT collection is set to debut next week, featuring iconic moments from the Trump administration.

The edition of NFTs will be limited to 10,000 pieces, each priced at $50.

Melania Trump is preparing to sell a new NFT collection that will feature images from the Trump administration’s iconic events. On Thursday, Melania Trump revealed the “POTUS NFT Collection,” which will be released on Presidents Day.

Melania Trump POTUS NFTs project

On February 21, former president and crypto detractor Donald Trump will release his NFT collection to commemorate Presidents Day. Melania Trump, who has faced criticism for her own NFT, announced that her high-profile spouse would also put out a digital collection. It will be available in four days, and it will commemorate his Presidency.

The special edition of NFTs will include 10,000 items, and each one will be sold for $50. Melania Trump was responsible for the creative direction of the digital art collection. The NFT pieces are set to go on sale on the website USAmemorabilia.com.

The former First Lady of the United States of America announced the latest non-fungible token collection on Twitter. The NFT collection will be named the POTUS TRUMP NF. Additionally, it will include ten one-of-a-kind pieces of digital art.

In a statement released, Trump stated that he is eager to collaborate with others to provide genuinely distinctive and genuine slices of American history. Some of the NFTs include Trump’s 4th of July trip to Mount Rushmore and celebrating Christmas at the White House.

According to the former FLOTUS, investors who purchase the NFT artworks will be able to experience “a little bit of surprise.”

FLOTUS journey with NFTs

It’s not the first time Mrs. Trump has made headlines in the crypto market. In December 2021, she began her NFT project using Solana as a base blockchain. Additionally, she had her NFT collection, but on-chain data revealed that the money used to buy it came from her account, resulting in controversy.

The NFT in question was a “stunning watercolor art,” with her eyes and an audio message incorporated. In January 2022, she sold a white hat and digital and watercolor paintings as part of another “historic auction,” with a $250,000 starting bid.

Speaking of the auction, she said that a portion of the revenue from the NFT sales would be donated to benefit foster kids.

With the rise of NFTs last year, it’s no surprise that the world’s newest craze is from the cryptocurrency space. From celebrity tweets and films touting NFTs to thousands of followers, NFTs have taken Hollywood by storm.

Presidents, agencies of the US government, and other parties have been found on one side or the other of the crypto market. Mrs. Trump, like any other investor, is capitalizing on the growing market.

To name a few, Rapper Snoop Dogg just released his NFT collection called “A Journey with the Dogg,” and it features Snoop’s memories from his early years. Also, Paris Hilton debuted her first NFT with Super Plastic, a vinyl toy, and digital collectibles firm backed by Google Ventures.