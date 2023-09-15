McCarthy riles up House GOP in Biden govt shutdown

TL;DR Breakdown

Kevin McCarthy, the U.S. House Speaker, showed exasperation as he confronted fellow Republicans in a dramatic standoff concerning federal spending. His message was clear – there’s no winner if the government faces a shutdown.

Yet, this looming crisis underscores the deep fissures within the Republican Party, as members grapple with budgetary challenges and pressures from different factions.

Intense Closed-Door Confrontations

The tension reached its peak in a closed-door party gathering. There, McCarthy, addressing his critics, emphasized the need for compromise rather than threats.

These critics, holding staunch views on reduced federal spending, have threatened to challenge McCarthy’s leadership unless spending for the upcoming fiscal year is slashed by a hefty $120 billion. This proposed reduction is in stark contrast to the agreement made between McCarthy and President Joe Biden earlier in May.

Representative Brian Mast voiced his frustrations with the impasse, urging those ready to challenge leadership to move forward without stalling everyone’s work.

Such confrontations highlight the strenuous path McCarthy had to tread, reminding many of the grueling 15 votes he faced in January to secure the speakership position. A major concession back then was permitting a single lawmaker to call for a leadership challenge, a decision that’s now haunting him.

The specter of division doesn’t end here. McCarthy, a stalwart from California, asserted that the House of Representatives won’t be adjourned until there’s a consensus on the legislation, which would ensure federal agencies continue operating post-September 30th. This steely determination reflects McCarthy’s stand: “Nobody wins in a government shutdown.”

While he’s committed to averting a last-minute scramble, McCarthy hinted at employing a short-term measure, known commonly as a continuing resolution.

This tactic aims to buy more negotiation time for a comprehensive appropriations bill. Though exact timings remain uncertain, such a step could extend government operations anywhere from 30 to 60 days.

But as McCarthy and like-minded leaders seek solutions, hardline conservatives are pushing back. Just a day prior, an $886 billion defense appropriations bill faced withdrawal due to demands from these hardliners.

They demand stringent policy riders, notably on border security, and a commitment to slash overall spending to 2022’s $1.47 trillion mark.

Senate Progress Amidst House Stalemates

In contrast to the gridlock in the House, the Senate showcased some progress. Lawmakers there advanced their first package of spending bills with an impressive 91-7 vote. But back in the House, members of the hardline House Freedom Caucus perceive a shutdown as a tool to make the Republicans accede to their spending goals. Representative Ralph Norman, a key figure in the Caucus, noted that a shutdown seems inevitable; the real question is its duration.

However, this brinkmanship approach finds little favor among moderate Republicans. Many, like Representative Don Bacon, deem a shutdown short-sighted and imprudent. As opinions divide, the broader question remains: can both the Republican-majority House and Democratic Senate find common ground before the October 1 deadline?

As the clock ticks, there’s more at stake than just internal GOP politics. The nation watches closely, remembering the three shutdowns in the past decade. External observers, too, are wary. The Fitch rating agency, for instance, demoted U.S. debt due to the political games that often threaten the government’s fiscal commitments.

