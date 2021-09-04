TL;DR Breakdown

• The Lakers player wants to enter the NFT market.

• Many athletes in the world want to take part in non-fungible token transactions.

NFTs are digital assets used in music, art, and now sports. It is a crypto token that represents something unique from the real world. The cryptocurrency market has been growing, and many want to be part of the industry, such as the NBA Top Shot that has changed the trading community.

Some athletes, such as Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, have entered the cryptocurrency market and have launched their NFTs. Now it is the turn of Malik Monk, who wants to join the non-fungible token world.

Lakers’ Malik Monk enters the NFT

Malik Monk, the new Los Angeles Lakers player, has entered the crypto market. Recently, a Kobe Bryant NFT was auctioned, and the money was given to the Mambacita Sports Foundation, an organization in charge of developing sports programs for low-income communities.

The Lakers have been active with cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens. According to experts, Malik Monk has been properly and effectively involved in the NFT market previously. Everything indicates that the player is educating himself and is obtaining much information. However, the market for non-fungible tokens is still very new, and many people can enter without knowing the topic.

According to these experts, investors who do not know how non-fungible tokens work could probably be more lost and end up losing their money. However, Monk is a young man with the right approach to dabble in and venture into this section of the cryptocurrency industry.

Non-fungible tokens can be a good investment

The player claims he knows what he is doing and has hope in his new cryptocurrencies passion. He is very excited to learn from superstar Russell Westbrook.

Monk affirms this new adventure will not affect his NBA career, and he is very excited about this unique opportunity. He wants to follow in Russell Westbrook’s footsteps and understand the entire crypto market.

Player Malik Monk has also stated that he is very excited about this new project he has in mind. He wants to know when to attack, how to attack, and when to stop. He says that Russell Westbrook never makes desperate movements. He is always 100 percent certain, which he wants to learn and put into practice to continue growing.

The NFTs or non-fungible tokens have been created through blockchain technology to uniquely guarantee the property right of digital resources and the market has grown leaps and bounds in the year 2021.