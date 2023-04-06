logo
Frame svg
  • < 1 min read

NFT marketplace Magic Eden launches creator launchpad for Bitcoin Ordinals

NFT marketplace Magic Eden to unveil creator launchpad for Bitcoin Ordinals

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Magic Eden launched a creator launchpad for Ordinals, which aims to assist creators in inscribing their Bitcoin-based NFT collections.
  • The launchpad will enable them to easily create tokens on the Bitcoin network.

Magic Eden, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, has announced the launch of a creator launchpad for Ordinals, which aims to assist creators in inscribing their Bitcoin-based NFT collections. While the platform already has the necessary infrastructure for creators to list and sell Ordinals, the launchpad will enable them to easily create tokens on the Bitcoin network, thereby simplifying the process for those who are unfamiliar with the intricacies of Taproot and inscriptions.

This move is expected to promote the growth of a larger market for tokenized assets on Bitcoin. Zhuoxun Yin, the COO and co-founder of Magic Eden, noted in a press release that Bitcoin is the “grandfather of all blockchains” and can serve as a home for pure digital artifacts.

Yin added that by preserving content through Ordinals, they can be conserved forever. The platform has partnered with Ethereum-based NFT collection Godjira to release its Bitcoin-based (Dead)Jira collection on April 7, with creators Genopets, Lazy Lions, Humanoids, and rapper Lil Durk set to mint Bitcoin inscriptions on the new platform within the next week.

The recent development comes at a time when the popularity of Ordinals has surged since January, and Magic Eden seeks to meet the needs of the growing community.

In addition to expanding its offerings outside of Solana, the layer 1 blockchain that put the marketplace on the map, Magic Eden launched a Bitcoin NFT marketplace, enabling collectors to purchase Ordinals on the secondary market, with support for two Bitcoin wallets integrated.

The platform has also established a Web3 gaming collective, bringing together leading blockchain-based game funds and publishers to foster adoption in the space. Earlier in March, Magic Eden kicked off “Mint Madness,” allowing users to mint free NFTs for over a dozen Web3 games.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Damilola Lawrence

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space. He also studies the ramifications of Web3 and blockchain development to have a stake in the future economy.

Related News

Hot Stories

Int'l securities body IOSCO announces plans for crypto asset regulation report for 2023
07 April, 2023
< 1 min read
Binance CEO Clarifies Misinformation About Derivatives License in Australia
07 April, 2023
< 1 min read
Cardano (ADA) & Polygon (MATIC) investors rushing towards Digitoads for 10x growth as their investments stall
07 April, 2023
< 1 min read
BendDAO Empowers NFT Investors with Web3 Financial Reporting
07 April, 2023
< 1 min read
Polkadot price analysis: Following a downward spiral, the DOT price declines to the $6.19 mark
07 April, 2023
< 1 min read

Follow Us

Industry News

Binance CEO Clarifies Misinformation About Derivatives License in Australia
07 April, 2023
< 1 min read
EigenLayer Protocol Allows Restaking of Ethereum Assets on Emerging Networks
07 April, 2023
< 1 min read
Best Twitter threads of the day - April 6th
06 April, 2023
< 1 min read
Top crypto tweets of the day - April 6th
06 April, 2023
< 1 min read
US Treasury’s report point to illegal DeFi use by Criminals and North Korea
06 April, 2023
< 1 min read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here