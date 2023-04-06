NFT marketplace Magic Eden launches creator launchpad for Bitcoin Ordinals

Magic Eden, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, has announced the launch of a creator launchpad for Ordinals, which aims to assist creators in inscribing their Bitcoin-based NFT collections. While the platform already has the necessary infrastructure for creators to list and sell Ordinals, the launchpad will enable them to easily create tokens on the Bitcoin network, thereby simplifying the process for those who are unfamiliar with the intricacies of Taproot and inscriptions.

This move is expected to promote the growth of a larger market for tokenized assets on Bitcoin. Zhuoxun Yin, the COO and co-founder of Magic Eden, noted in a press release that Bitcoin is the “grandfather of all blockchains” and can serve as a home for pure digital artifacts.

Yin added that by preserving content through Ordinals, they can be conserved forever. The platform has partnered with Ethereum-based NFT collection Godjira to release its Bitcoin-based (Dead)Jira collection on April 7, with creators Genopets, Lazy Lions, Humanoids, and rapper Lil Durk set to mint Bitcoin inscriptions on the new platform within the next week.

The recent development comes at a time when the popularity of Ordinals has surged since January, and Magic Eden seeks to meet the needs of the growing community.

In addition to expanding its offerings outside of Solana, the layer 1 blockchain that put the marketplace on the map, Magic Eden launched a Bitcoin NFT marketplace, enabling collectors to purchase Ordinals on the secondary market, with support for two Bitcoin wallets integrated.

The platform has also established a Web3 gaming collective, bringing together leading blockchain-based game funds and publishers to foster adoption in the space. Earlier in March, Magic Eden kicked off “Mint Madness,” allowing users to mint free NFTs for over a dozen Web3 games.