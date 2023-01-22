Litecoin price analysis: LTC price suffers a further downtrend at $89.14

Litecoin price analysis has been fairly volatile over the past few weeks, with the coin facing heavy selling pressure and dropping to lows of $89.14 today. Although the downtrend shows no signs of slowing down, there are still some key levels that could provide support for the coin. The bullish was in control of the market for the previous day and it pushed up the price to the $90.69 mark. However, the bears are back in control and they have pushed prices lower yet again.

LTC/USD 1-day price chart: A bearish turn has disrupted the bullish rally, drawing prices back to $89.14

Litecoin price analysis for 1-day charts shows that the recent bullish run appears to have been interrupted. The coin is on a downward trajectory and has fallen from $90.69 to its current level of $89.14, marking a sharp reversal in prices with a decrease of almost 1.64%. The 24-hour trading volume for the coin is also on a downward trend at $6.430 million, and a market cap of $514 million is currently driving the price momentum.

LTC/USD 1-day price chart. Source: TradingView

The EMA50 and EMA100 are both trending lower and pointing to further downside in prices. The daily RSI for the LTC/USD pair is currently at 69.33 and it appears to be losing momentum. The MACD for the pair is also bearish as the signal line crosses below the histogram.

Litecoin price analysis 4-hour price chart: Recent developments

The four-hour Litecoin price analysis shows that the coin is in a bearish trend and on the verge of breaking below key support levels. There are a few resistance levels that could stave off further declines in prices, including $90.69, However, if these levels are broken, it is likely that the coin will fall to the lower support at the $85 level. The moving average convergence divergence for the coin is also showing a downward crossover, indicating that more price declines are likely in the near future.

LTC/USD 4-hour price chart. Source: TradingView

The EMA50 and EMA100 are both trending lower, with the 50 EMA currently at $86.39 and the 100 EMA at $87.81. To the downtrend, this key moving average will need to be breached to the upside. The RSI for the LTC/USD pair is currently trending higher at 60.19 but still in neutral territory, suggesting that a bullish trend is not yet confirmed. Although there is some downward momentum in the market, there are also some signs of bullish strength that could put a reversal into motion.

Litecoin price analysis conclusion

To sum up, the current trend in Litecoin price analysis is bearish and it seems likely that more declines are on the horizon. However, there are some key levels of support that could help to mitigate any downside momentum in prices. As a result, traders should continue to keep an eye on this coin and be prepared for further volatility and price swings in both directions. In the meantime, it may be best to hold off on any trading until a clearer direction emerges.