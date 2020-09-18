Ledger has released a new upgrade for its crypto asset management software.

The software now features Coin Control.

The new feature will ultimately help users prevent dusting attacks.

Ledger Live, a software that allows users to manage their crypto assets and devices from a single interface, had been upgraded to prevent dusting attacks with Bitcoin. The latest update featured more options that can guarantee users’ privacy and ability to control cryptocurrency transactions coming or going out of their cryptocurrency wallets.

Ledger Live major upgrade

Ledger is the popular cryptocurrency hardware wallet company behind the Nano S and Nano X wallets. In a recent announcement, the company disclosed that its Ledger Live has been equipped with the highly-anticipated ‘Coin Control’ feature for Bitcoin and its related derivatives product in the software’s latest major upgrade, Ledger Live version 2.11.1.

Through the Coin Control feature, users can easily control all their transactions involving Bitcoin, and to choose more privacy and optimal fee usage. Ultimately, this saves users from encountering dusting attacks on the cryptocurrency. In such attacks, malicious actors would intentionally send tiny bits of Bitcoin to a target, breaking into their privacy and monitoring further BTC movements from the wallet for a future attack.

A lot more on Ledger Live

Bitcoin dusting attack is possible due to the First-in, First-out (FIFO) practice used for the crypto transaction, whereby most previous coins received (also known as Unspent Transaction Outputs (UTXO)) are to be spent first. However, Ledger users can now choose the address from which they want to transact, thanks to the Coin Control feature. In this way, they can choose not to use the tiny BTCs address and avoid being tracked.

The hardware wallet company further noted in the announcement that the users will be able to identify unconfirmed incoming transactions from replaceable transactions – that is, Bitcoin transactions that can be replaced via the Replace By Fees (RBF). This can help to ascertain what transactions are genuinely sent or phished via social engineering.