David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc announced that the famous cyclist Lance Armstrong is now using bitcoin.

Bailey related in a tweet how he created a wallet with 10 million satoshis (sats), however this is yet to be confirmed. Although Armstrong’s validated Twitter account was tagged in the tweet, the cyclist hasn’t yet spoken about the BTC transaction as of press time.

Armstrong’s Investment

10 million sats is a huge investment for a renowned cyclist like Lance Armstrong, being the equivalent of $1,150 at the time.

Matt Odell, a Twitter user who describes Armstrong as a campaigner for bitcoin, says that Lance now possesses more bitcoin than Microstrategy, the company that invested $425 million into BTC for its strorehouse.

Armstrong stores his BTC resources on a wallet of his choice, which allows him to manage his funds and curbs the risk of a third-party gaining access.

Lance Armstrong was a triathlete before becoming a professional cyclist. His cycling career met with controversy due to his use of performance-enhancing drugs. As a result, he lost seven Tour de France titles which he disclosed in 2013.

Armstrong was athletic from his early days. He became a skilled triathlete at 16 and was the national sprint-course triathlon champion in 1989 and 1990. He decided to pursue cycling, which was his strength and best-loved sport.

Armstrong’s battle with cancer

In October 1996, the world was shocked to hear that Lance has been diagnosed with an advanced stage of testicular cancer. The tumours had progressed to his abdomen, lungs and lymph nodes. Armstrong had an operation and received chemotherapy, yet his survival rate was between 65 to 85 percent.

Doctors identified tumours on his brain which gave him a 50-50 chance of surviving. He underwent a problematical yet successful surgery and with the aid of chemotherapy, he was announced cancer-free in February 1997.