logo
Ethereum
$ 1,228.56 3.18%
Solana
$ 39.53 1.72%
Dogecoin
$ 0.072039 2.21%
ApeCoin
$ 5.51 17.58%
Bitcoin
$ 21,055.00 1.17%
BNB
$ 239.85 2.71%
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

KuCoin talks about its new crypto wallet after completing the testing stages

KuCoin
TL;DR Breakdown

• Exchange crypto could increase its number of clients with its new wallet
• KuCoin promises to provide a unique, secure, and easy-to-use crypto wallet

Recently the crypto platform that gained priority in East Africa, KuCoin, talked about its new wallet that promises to work through web 3.0. According to reports, this crypto wallet promises to renew the entire fans’ experience and offer a more pleasant system.

This release of the crypto wallet was triggered after the Seychelles-based firm did tests for an extended period. KuCoin conducted a field test verifying what type of App its clients and new crypto enthusiasts needed. After these investigations, they concluded that the average user needs a wallet with various blockchains that are very secure.

The new crypto wallet comes to compete in the virtual market

KuCoin

Several virtual wallets have been developed to the fan’s liking for more than a decade since the creation of the first decentralized currency. Kucoin would enter the list of the latest crypto companies to launch their wallet available to everyone. However, the wallet went through a public analysis stage in which around 3,000,000 people managed to register.

According to the director of the crypto firm, the new wallet promises a renewed version of its official platform, more excellent performance, and stability for the user’s benefit. This way, the client will be offered an optimal, quality wallet that will work without inconvenience. Likewise, its director indicates that the registration process in the wallet is easy so that the person can get involved in the crypto industry and use the various decentralized applications.

More details would indicate that the wallet is linked to the Blockchains of BNB, ETH, KCC Chains, and, of course, the Ethereum network. Every customer will have the freedom to use KuCoin’s dedicated wallet to transact BinanceCoin, Ether, TetherUSD, and other major cryptos.

KuCoin crypto wallet arrives amid a downswing

KuCoin

The KuCoin crypto wallet announcement comes amid a bearish streak across the entire crypto market. This would show that the country’s crypto company in East Africa is confident that virtual commerce will recover and will be more prominent in the financial field in the following months.

Currently, the crypto platform has many users who could eventually move to their wallets to take advantage of innovative technology. According to research, the crypto firm has been in business for more than five years, bringing together more than 18,000,000 clients in some 200 countries.

In 2022, the crypto company managed to raise some $150,000,000 in financing to promote various innovations within decentralized technology. With this presence in the virtual market, it is not surprising that Kucoin enters the list of the most valued crypto exchanges globally, according to CoinMarketCap. It is expected that more people will become interested in crypto and its alternative technologies with the new crypto wallet.

Carisbel Guaramato

Carisbel Guaramato

An avid content creator for over 4 years, Carisbel spends her time on blogs and technology news. She honed her skills as a social communicator and now finds crypto and blockchain news events worldwide for transmission through Cryptopolitan's neutral and incisive way.

Related News

Hot Stories

Holograph Integrates LayerZero To Facilitate Holographic Omnichain NFTs That Beam Across Blockchains
28 June, 2022
2 mins read
Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE swiftly retests $0.07 as support, ready to push higher?
28 June, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, XRP, and Solana Daily Price Analyses – 28 June Morning Price Prediction
28 June, 2022
2 mins read
KuCoin talks about its new crypto wallet after completing the testing stages
28 June, 2022
2 mins read
Ankr Price Prediction 2022-2031: Will the ANKR price go up?
28 June, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Compass Mining loses Bitcoin mining facility for neglecting energy bill
28 June, 2022
2 mins read
Robinhood shares spike 14% on FTX rumored purchase report
28 June, 2022
2 mins read
US adults turn strong hands, predict Bitcoin at $38,000 on average in 6 months
28 June, 2022
2 mins read
Nexo reacts to new Emblezzlement allegations and threatens legal action
27 June, 2022
2 mins read
Bear market 2022 hits crypto to its worst in historic records
27 June, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us