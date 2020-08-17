A 2018 Kim Dotcom Bitcoin price prediction has come true where he advised buying Bitcoin. Kim Dotcom, the well known digital entrepreneur, reminded the world about his BTC price prediction that he made back in 2018.

Did you buy Bitcoin and Gold like I said? Congratulations, you have made a lot of money. — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) August 17, 2020

Kim took to Twitter to congratulate his followers who paid heed to his advice of purchasing Bitcoin. Owner of the now-closed Megaupload file sharing platform, Kim said his prophecy about rising BTC prices has come true. He also hailed his followers, who went into gold and avoided traditional asset classes.

Now comes the worrying part. His 2018 statement also mentioned that dollar would lose its intrinsic value and become worthless. Well, this prophecy of his is yet to materialize.

Kim Dotcom Bitcoin price prediction was spot on

Back in August 2018, Kim Dotcom Bitcoin price prediction went viral. He advised his followers to go long on Bitcoin and gold. He also said that an upcoming economic collapse would sap all the value out of the US dollar, making it a worthless paper currency. In fact, Kim warned against owning ‘old currencies’ as they would all meet the same fate as the US dollar.

Trust me. Buy crypto and gold. Your USD will become worthless. With US economic collapse all old money currencies will crash.



Times will get tough. But you’ll be fine if you hedge some of your assets in preparation for the crash.



The big crash is coming 100%. — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) August 12, 2018

He said that times would get tough and people should hedge against a probable financial crash. He faced quite a backlash back then from his followers on various social media channels. Many said his predictions were nothing but fake doomsday economic theories that haven’t helped anyone ever. However, he was confident about his prophecy.

The US dollar still stands strong

It can’t be said that he was 100 percent right about his prophecy. The US dollar is still the reserve currency of the world and performing reasonably well as an asset class. Other fiat currencies are also doing fine. Global financial markets have more or less recovered from a pandemic-induced downturn. The financial mechanics and infrastructure of world markets are very much in place.

Still, Kim Dotcom Bitcoin price prediction can be termed right. Also, his views on gold must have earned handsome returns to his loyal followers. It remains to be seen if his economic doomsday scenario materializes on a scale he predicted in 2018.