Houbi Global invited Justin Sun to be the First Huobi Global Advisory Board Member

Huobi Global, which has been working on the development of crypto for the last decade, invited Mr. Justin Sun to be the first member of the Huobi Global Advisory Board alongside other global leaders. The board aims to promote Global crypto financing and lay out the strategic way to develop Huobi’s platform. The advisory board would advise Huobi Global in its new chapter, Global development.

Several other world leaders are invited for membership on the advisory board. These include Ted Chen, Founder of Bacera Capital, formerly Founder of Jinglin Asset Partners, and Du Jun, Co-founder of Huobi Global. Wang Yang, Vice President of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Leah Wald, Co-Founder of Valkyrie Investments and Founder of the first ETFs in Bitcoin.

With the experience and help of these world leaders, Huobi Global may achieve what they are looking for. But before discussing the impact of Justin Sun on Huobi Global, you need to know who Justin Sun is and what Huobi Global is.

Who is Justin Sun?

Justin sun is a blockchain pioneer and founder of Tron technology. He founded Tron technology in 2017, with more than 110 million monthly users. He is considered to be one of the top crypto analysts and developers. His Tron technology is one on the list of the top blockchain-based operating systems. Considering these experiences, Huobi Global selected him as an advisory board member.

Justin Sun will be the real game changer for the global road map of Huobi Global. He will insert new charges into the plan with deep knowledge of crypto and vast experience with blockchain technology.

About Huobi Global

Huobi Global is one of the top leading crypto exchanges. It was founded in 2013, and by now, it has more than 10 million users across the globe. It operates its functions in more than 160 countries, whose main aim is to operate and empower financial freedom. Huobi Global has been leading the cryptocurrency market for many years, and now they are building a new road map for global wealth.

For this, they need strong global users to support the experiences of those who have led the crypto market. That is why they have invited many world leaders to the advisory board, including Justin sun. If they are successful in their plan, this would be the next big thing for the crypto market. Additionally, a global adaptation of crypto would not be far away.

Impact on the market

Justin Sun is currently working as an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO. Justin Sun has made his name by working with global financing platforms like WTO and other prestigious institutions. He has years of experience that will bring a great change to Huobi Global.

Additionally, this might bring crypto into the global limelight. Although crypto is already spread to every corner of the world, with the experience of leaders like Justin Sun, crypto may gain a position where it would be hard for countries to ignore it.

Final thought

For the global adaptation of crypto, the crypto leaders need to act globally, and Huobi Global is providing that platform. It has invited many world top crypto leaders for the global road map of Huobi Global. Justin Sun is one of them. He is invited to become an advisory board member because of his immense experience in the crypto market over the last several years. This advisory board may change the fate of Huobi Global in the next few years.