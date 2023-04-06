Justin Sun Clarifies Plans to Sell Huobi Global Amid Controversy

Tron founder and CEO Justin Sun recently announced plans to sell his stake in Huobi Global, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. However, it seems that his plans have hit a roadblock as Binance reportedly rejected his offer to buy his stake. Sun has since clarified his intentions, stating that he is open to selling his stake to other interested parties.

Justin Sun’s Plans to Sell Huobi Global Stake

In a tweet on April 5th, Justin Sun announced his intention to sell his stake in Huobi Global, stating that he was “looking for buyers” for the shares. Sun did not provide any further details on his plans, leaving the cryptocurrency community to speculate on what his motivations for selling his stake might be.

Huobi Global is currently one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, with a reported daily trading volume of over $10 billion. The exchange has a significant presence in Asia, particularly in China, where it is one of the few exchanges still operating in the country despite the government’s crackdown on the industry.

Binance Rejects Justin Sun’s Offer

On April 5th, Coindesk reported that Binance had rejected Justin Sun’s offer to sell his stake in Huobi Global to them. According to an anonymous source familiar with the matter, Binance was not interested in acquiring the stake at the price that Sun was offering.

The rejection by Binance has thrown Sun’s plans into disarray, with many in the cryptocurrency community questioning whether he will be able to find another buyer for his stake at the price he is seeking. Sun has since clarified his intentions, stating that he is open to selling his stake to other interested parties.

Conclusion

