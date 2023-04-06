Creed&Bear is Pioneering the Future of Digital Assets

Creed&Bear, a top-tier FinTech company based in Dubai, is revolutionizing the digital asset landscape with its cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies. With an ambitious roadmap in place, 2023 promises to be a groundbreaking year for Creed&Bear and its clientele. Key highlights of the roadmap include:

ALGO TRADING SYSTEM development

Expansion into digital asset management

Strategic growth plans for the next three years

Tapping into the Power of AI and ML for Next-Gen Asset Solutions

Creed&Bear, originally founded in Switzerland, has recently expanded to the bustling financial hub of Dubai. The company has developed their own proprietary software, skillfully combining AI and ML to offer personalized solutions for a wide range of digital assets. This innovative approach has transformed traditional asset management, paving the way for efficient and precise decision-making.

Unleashing the Potential of Data-Driven Strategies

Creed&Bear’s unique software allows them to collate and analyze vast quantities of historical and unstructured data in real-time. With offerings like Access to Growth and Innovation and Portfolio Diversification, the company’s software boasts impressive capabilities, including:

Processing over 100,000 trades through network servers

Managing and executing trades in under 4ns

Reading and processing 7,000,000,000 transactions per ms

Storing and analyzing 35GB of raw data

These remarkable features enable Creed&Bear to continually refine their software.

Connecting the World through a Shared Technological Vision

Creed&Bear’s journey began in 2012 when Flavio Villa and Daniele Sinacori joined forces in Switzerland to create an automated trading algorithm for currency and stock markets. Fast-forward to 2019, the duo established Creed&Bear AG in Zug, refining their algorithmic trading systems and forging valuable relationships with industry stakeholders.

In 2022, the company launched Creed&Bear Network LLC in Dubai, marking its first international foray and solidifying its presence in the digital assets and blockchain space, with Anil Sethi as CEO and Andrea Nardon as CIO. Today, the company boasts a talented team of over 50 professionals, all dedicated to realizing a shared vision of harnessing technology.

Creed&Bear’s ambitious 2023 roadmap showcases the company’s commitment to the future of digital assets, with a focus on AI and ML-powered solutions. As the firm continues to expand its reach and perfect its innovative software, the world of asset management is poised for transformation. Embrace the future with Creed&Bear – where technology and vision converge for a better tomorrow.

