logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Creed&Bear is Pioneering the Future of Digital Assets

image1

Creed&Bear, a top-tier FinTech company  based in Dubai, is revolutionizing the digital asset landscape with its cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies. With an ambitious roadmap in place, 2023 promises to be a groundbreaking year for Creed&Bear and its clientele. Key highlights of the roadmap include:

  • ALGO TRADING SYSTEM development
  • Expansion into digital asset management
  • Strategic growth plans for the next three years

Tapping into the Power of AI and ML for Next-Gen Asset Solutions

Creed&Bear, originally founded in Switzerland, has recently expanded to the bustling financial hub of Dubai. The company has developed their own proprietary software, skillfully combining AI and ML to offer personalized solutions for a wide range of digital assets. This innovative approach has transformed traditional asset management, paving the way for efficient and precise decision-making.

Unleashing the Potential of Data-Driven Strategies

Creed&Bear’s unique software allows them to collate and analyze vast quantities of historical and unstructured data in real-time. With offerings like Access to Growth and Innovation and Portfolio Diversification, the company’s software boasts impressive capabilities, including:

  • Processing over 100,000 trades through network servers
  • Managing and executing trades in under 4ns
  • Reading and processing 7,000,000,000 transactions per ms
  • Storing and analyzing 35GB of raw data

These remarkable features enable Creed&Bear to continually refine their software.

Connecting the World through a Shared Technological Vision

Creed&Bear’s journey began in 2012 when Flavio Villa and Daniele Sinacori joined forces in Switzerland to create an automated trading algorithm for currency and stock markets. Fast-forward to 2019, the duo established Creed&Bear AG in Zug, refining their algorithmic trading systems and forging valuable relationships with industry stakeholders.

In 2022, the company launched Creed&Bear Network LLC in Dubai, marking its first international foray and solidifying its presence in the digital assets and blockchain space, with Anil Sethi as CEO and Andrea Nardon as CIO. Today, the company boasts a talented team of over 50 professionals, all dedicated to realizing a shared vision of harnessing technology.

Creed&Bear’s ambitious 2023 roadmap showcases the company’s commitment to the future of digital assets, with a focus on AI and ML-powered solutions. As the firm continues to expand its reach and perfect its innovative software, the world of asset management is poised for transformation. Embrace the future with Creed&Bear – where technology and vision converge for a better tomorrow.

To find out more about Creed&Bear follow them on social media.

Twitter | LinkedIn | Medium

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
Guest User

Guest User

Related News

Hot Stories

Int'l securities body IOSCO announces plans for crypto asset regulation report for 2023
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
Binance CEO Clarifies Misinformation About Derivatives License in Australia
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
Cardano (ADA) & Polygon (MATIC) investors rushing towards Digitoads for 10x growth as their investments stall
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
BendDAO Empowers NFT Investors with Web3 Financial Reporting
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: Following a downward spiral, the DOT price declines to the $6.19 mark
07 April, 2023
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Binance CEO Clarifies Misinformation About Derivatives License in Australia
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
EigenLayer Protocol Allows Restaking of Ethereum Assets on Emerging Networks
07 April, 2023
2 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - April 6th
06 April, 2023
2 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - April 6th
06 April, 2023
2 mins read
US Treasury’s report point to illegal DeFi use by Criminals and North Korea
06 April, 2023
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here