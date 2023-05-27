JPMorgan applies for IndexGPT trademark, a financial-focused chatbot

TL;DR Breakdown

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley banks have already started testing AI for internal use.

JPMorgan states that it is hiring around 2,000 data managers, data scientists, and machine learning engineers to enhance its AI capabilities.

JPMorgan Chase files trademark application for finance-themed chatbot, IndexGPT. An index produced by GPT to arrange outside data and respond to inquiries. The financial behemoth JPMorgan Chase submitted a trademark application for the name IndexGPT for a chatbot with a financial focus.

According to the application submitted on May 11 to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the chatbot would be used for advertising and marketing services, an index of securities prices, online financial information, and investment counseling.

IndexGPT: JPMorgan’s chatbot revolutionizing finance

According to the application, IndexGPT will use cloud computing software with artificial intelligence for analyzing and choosing securities suited to customer needs.

Source: Court filing

The ChatGPT technology developed by OpenAI last year went viral, forcing whole companies to confront the advent of artificial intelligence. An arms race between digital titans and chip makers over what is thought to be the next fundamental innovation has been sparked by ChatGPT, which employs enormous language models to produce responses to questions that seem human.

There are several potential financial applications for the technology. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are just two banks that have already started testing it for internal use. That includes finding ways to assist Goldman engineers in writing code or responding to inquiries from Morgan Stanley financial advisors.

AI’s impact on financial advisors

Josh Gerben, a trademark lawyer in Washington, D.C., believes that JPMorgan may be the first established financial institution planning to provide a GPT-like product directly to its consumers.

A trademark attorney, Josh Gerben, claims businesses like JPMorgan do not register trademarks only for fun. Gerben emphasized that the registration contains a written statement from a corporate executive confirming their desire to use the trademark, which shows they have genuine preparations for doing so.

JPMorgan is developing a ChatGPT-like A.I. service.



Called “IndexGPT”.



It selects securities and gives investment advice.



Say goodbye to financial advisors. pic.twitter.com/t920Dt8Zdu — Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA (@GRDecter) May 26, 2023

The attorney estimated that JPMorgan must introduce IndexGPT within three years after clearance to keep the trademark. Due to backlogs in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, trademark approval often takes close to a year.

According to Gerben, the applications are frequently constructed ambiguously to offer businesses the broadest possible rights. Financial advisors have long worried about the development of technologies capable of replacing their position in the market.

Most of those worries have not yet come true. Simple robo-advisor services are offered by wealth management companies like Morgan Stanley and Bank of America’s Merrill. Still, it has yet to stop its human advisors from amassing billions more in assets.

At the annual investor conference earlier this week, JPMorgan officials bragged about their accomplishments in integrating artificial intelligence throughout operations.

According to global I.T. head Lori Beer, the bank, which employs 1,500 data scientists and machine-learning experts, is investigating “a number of use cases” using GPT technology.

JPMorgan study finds a substantial prediction of AI’s impact on trading

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) and the data that underpins it in a letter to shareholders published in April. Dimon emphasized that the value of implementing new technologies is immeasurable and cannot be understated.

In a JP Morgan study conducted in February, more than half of the institutional traders asked believed that machine learning and artificial intelligence would have the greatest impact on trading over the following three years.

JP Morgan announced investing in over 2,000 data managers, data scientists, and machine learning engineers to develop artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. According to assertions made by Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, native cloud-based ways are anticipated to give superior advantages in terms of speed, cost-effectiveness, and alignment with the most recent AI techniques.

Dimon further emphasized that these methods will make it simple to access developer tools that are always growing. Companies around the world have been engaged in what Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO Warren Buffett has compared to an “arms race” to develop tools based on AI since the public release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November and its most recent version, GPT-4, in March.

The capacity of AI to process data has attracted special interest from the financial sector. Artificial intelligence engineer Mayo Oshin in the U.K. created a bot named after Warren Buffett in March to evaluate lengthy financial documents.

Brad Smith, the president of Microsoft, is one of the many people raising concerns about the dangers of unchecked artificial intelligence as it permeates society.

Smith stated, “Government needs to move more quickly,” at a panel discussion on Thursday in Washington, D.C