AvatarDamilola Lawrence - June 19, 2023
2 mins read

JP Morgan foresees Ether’s ascendancy following the release of the pivotal Hinman documents

JP Morgan foresees Ether's ascendancy following the release of the pivotal Hinman documents

TL;DR Breakdown

  • JP Morgan's analysis highlights the impact of the Hinman documents on the Ripple vs. SEC case.
  • The documents reveal a distinct category of assets, including Ether, that don't meet traditional security criteria, creating a regulatory void.
  • Ether's decentralization and SEC's leniency suggest it could be classified as a commodity like Bitcoin, boosting its market position and regulatory resilience.

June 12 marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with the release of the much-anticipated Hinman documents.

It is essential to note that the SEC had initially hoped to keep these documents sealed, but the presiding judge denied this motion, leading to their public disclosure. Named after William Hinman, the SEC’s former Director of Corporation Finance, the documents include emails surrounding his 2018 speech in which he suggested that Ether, the cryptocurrency of the Ethereum network, did not meet the criteria of a security.

In an insightful analysis of these developments, JP Morgan’s research team, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, underscored the profound implications of the Hinman documents on the future of Ether and the broader cryptocurrency landscape. While the SEC did not categorize Ether as a security in 2018, the bank’s analysts highlighted that the SEC recognizes tokens operating on a sufficiently decentralized network may no longer be considered securities, which creates a regulatory void.

Ether’s fortuitous position amid regulatory shifts, according to JP Morgan

The Hinman speech referenced in the disclosed documents acknowledges the existence of a distinct category of assets within the cryptocurrency market. These assets, including Ether, do not meet the traditional security criteria as stipulated by the Howey Test, which identifies a security as an investment of money in a common enterprise with the expectation of profits derived from the efforts of others. Nevertheless, JP Morgan’s experts emphasize that regulatory measures may still be required to safeguard purchasers in this unique category.

The recent revelations shed light on the SEC’s seeming leniency towards Ether, as the regulator has refrained from taking action against it while targeting other cryptocurrencies this year. JP Morgan suggests that this distinction could be attributed to Ether’s decentralized nature. By recognizing a specific “other category” which includes Ether and similar decentralized cryptocurrencies, Congress could avoid designating them as securities. The most straightforward approach would be to classify Ether in the same vein as Bitcoin, as a commodity falling under the regulatory purview of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The release of the Hinman documents is a turning point in the crypto industry, with potential regulatory shifts on the horizon. JP Morgan’s analysis indicates that these developments could trigger an intensified race among major cryptocurrencies to become more decentralized, aligning themselves more closely with Ether. This could subsequently elevate Ether’s position in the crypto market, offering it greater resilience against regulatory scrutiny.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Avatar

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space. He also studies the ramifications of Web3 and blockchain development to have a stake in the future economy.

Related News

Get new posts by email:

Hot Stories

Follow Us

Industry News