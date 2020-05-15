Twitter is abuzz with the JK Rowling Bitcoin query. Even today, the perennial ‘what is Bitcoin’ question can be heard from many quarters. Every once in a while, we also have a celebrity who wishes to be enlightened about cryptocurrencies. Today, the famous British author of ‘Harry Potter’ fame, J.K. Rowling, has asked about Bitcoin. And Twitterati has risen to the challenge – albeit with a hilarious twist.

I don’t understand bitcoin. Please explain it to me. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 15, 2020

JK Rowling Bitcoin query has birthed an unusual Twitter thread – one that combines the secret Wizardry world with the cryptographic financial realm. Citizens, including celebrities, are stuck inside their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people are expanding their knowledge by exploring different genres, including cryptocurrencies. JK Rowling Bitcoin query probably stems from her desire to learn about alternate finance in these economically uncertain times.

Assuming she carefully reads most of the replies to her posts, she will have a good time understanding the basics of cryptocurrencies. Amidst a conversation between Marvin Ammori and Leigh Cuen of CoinDesk, she tweeted her query, asking them to explain what Bitcoin is.

Wizards still need to trust Gringotts Bank. Bitcoin fixes this. — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) May 15, 2020

Remember when Dobby was freed by a sock? Bitcoin is that sock. — 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕟 (@Dogetoshi) May 15, 2020

Imagine if Voldemort couldn't infiltrate the ministry of magic, and Harry couldn't break into Gringotts bank, and house elves were able to interact with the wizarding world's economy with just an internet connection — ₿itcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 15, 2020

As expected, Twitterati pounced on the opportunity to spin out some hilarious yet knowledgeable replies. Most replies focus on bringing together different elements of the wizardry world and the crypto realm to create a simple understanding of Bitcoin. The analogy to Harry Potter terminology may seem alien to some, but to those who know the language, it is pure Twitter gold.

Lockdown has increased interest in cryptocurrencies

Tweeple, who are fans of both the Harry Potter series and cryptocurrencies have made a genuine attempt. Some responses are quite complex and require a fair amount of knowledge about the wizardry world.

Bank: fortius quo fidelius "strength through loyalty" Bitcoin: vires in numeris "strength in numbers" — blue (@bitcoindontcare) May 15, 2020

Interestingly, she is one of the wealthiest authors alive with substantial potential to invest. Financially well-off people are sure considering alternate investment channels in today’s uncertain economic times. Thus, a JK Rowling Bitcoin query is sure to spark a flurry of interest in the crypto realm. Only time will tell whether she just had a query on her mind or she wants to put her money on cryptocurrencies.